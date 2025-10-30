© 2025 New Atlas
Campervans

Lovable Toyota tiny camper somehow gets even tinier and more lovable

By C.C. Weiss
October 30, 2025
Lovable Toyota tiny camper somehow gets even tinier and more lovable
The new Daihatsu Kayoibako-K kei van concept dressed up into an adventurous micro-camper
The new Daihatsu Kayoibako-K kei van concept dressed up into an adventurous micro-camper
View 19 Images
The new Daihatsu Kayoibako-K kei van concept dressed up into an adventurous micro-camper
1/19
The new Daihatsu Kayoibako-K kei van concept dressed up into an adventurous micro-camper
The pint-sized Daihatsu Kayoibako-K concept measures just 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,885 mm tall
2/19
The pint-sized Daihatsu Kayoibako-K concept measures just 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,885 mm tall
The Kayoibako-K isn't exactly a high-capacity cargo hauler, but Toyota imagines it being sized for last-mile delivery
3/19
The Kayoibako-K isn't exactly a high-capacity cargo hauler, but Toyota imagines it being sized for last-mile delivery
All of the Kayoibako-K pictures released for the debut focus on a commercial configuration with single seat
4/19
All of the Kayoibako-K pictures released for the debut focus on a commercial configuration with single seat
Despite its small size, the Kayoibako-K still offers a big, wide cargo box
5/19
Despite its small size, the Kayoibako-K still offers a big, wide cargo box
A proper kei car, the Daihatsu Kayoibako-K is the smallest in the greater Toyota lineup of Kayoibako-style vans
6/19
A proper kei car, the Daihatsu Kayoibako-K is the smallest in the greater Toyota lineup of Kayoibako-style vans
The boxy cabin of the Kayoibako-K promotes wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling loading
7/19
The boxy cabin of the Kayoibako-K promotes wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling loading
The Kayoibako-K micro-camper is something of a slightly ruggedized overlander, complete with all-terrain tires, an integrated rear access ladder for the rooftop tent, and a tailgate rack for quick access to fuel, shovel and (maybe, in theory) traction boards
8/19
The Kayoibako-K micro-camper is something of a slightly ruggedized overlander, complete with all-terrain tires, an integrated rear access ladder for the rooftop tent, and a tailgate rack for quick access to fuel, shovel and (maybe, in theory) traction boards
The Kayoibako-K's autonomous capabilities are shown as a way that paddlers can self-shuttle without an extra vehicle or driver
9/19
The Kayoibako-K's autonomous capabilities are shown as a way that paddlers can self-shuttle without an extra vehicle or driver
The Kayoibako-K (right side) is the smallest of the growing concept van family, parked next to the Kayoibako (middle) and HiAce concept
10/19
The Kayoibako-K (right side) is the smallest of the growing concept van family, parked next to the Kayoibako (middle) and HiAce concept
The Kayoibako-K is capable of autonomously parking itself and meeting its driver at a starting point
11/19
The Kayoibako-K is capable of autonomously parking itself and meeting its driver at a starting point
The Kayoibako-K finds both commercial (coffee/beverage vending) and recreational (kayak/gear shuttling) use at a river beach
12/19
The Kayoibako-K finds both commercial (coffee/beverage vending) and recreational (kayak/gear shuttling) use at a river beach
The original Toyota Kayoibako measures just under 400 cm long
13/19
The original Toyota Kayoibako measures just under 400 cm long
The Daihatsu Kayoibako-K may have stole some of its cute, new debut thunder, but the original Toyota Kayoibako is certain to once again impress the crowds at the Japan Mobility Show
14/19
The Daihatsu Kayoibako-K may have stole some of its cute, new debut thunder, but the original Toyota Kayoibako is certain to once again impress the crowds at the Japan Mobility Show
Toyota shows the original Kayoibako concept van in adaptive bus form
15/19
Toyota shows the original Kayoibako concept van in adaptive bus form
The Kayoibako concept first debuted at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, and here Toyota is showing it again at the 2025 show
16/19
The Kayoibako concept first debuted at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, and here Toyota is showing it again at the 2025 show
Shown here with a roof rack, the Toyota HiAce Concept brings Kayoibako styling a step closer to possible reality
17/19
Shown here with a roof rack, the Toyota HiAce Concept brings Kayoibako styling a step closer to possible reality
A high-roof Toyota HiAce concept with digital rear display
18/19
A high-roof Toyota HiAce concept with digital rear display
The HiAce Concept shares its digitized front fascia design and overall form with the Kayoibako vans
19/19
The HiAce Concept shares its digitized front fascia design and overall form with the Kayoibako vans
View gallery - 19 images

Toyota won minds and melted hearts at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show with a compact concept van and mini-adventurer it called the Kayoibako, going so far as to show what it would look like as a light camper. The modular x-mover was as functional as it was adorable ... in a concept van way, at least. Two years later, the Japan Mobility Show is back, and so is the Kayoibako. This time around, Toyota is talking up an entire family of vans, including a newborn baby: the Daihatsu Kayoibako-K, a flexible kei transporter that works as an urban delivery solution, micro-camper, small family hauler, self-driving adventure shuttle and mobile storefront.

The Kayoibako name was derived from Japanese shipping containers that rely upon modular interiors to properly fit and secure different types of cargo. The 2023 show van was developed to demonstrate how that type of swappable interior concept could be adapted to a van, making a single vehicle platform far more versatile by way of interchangeable interiors.

The Daihatsu Kayoibako-K may have stole some of its cute, new debut thunder, but the original Toyota Kayoibako is certain to once again impress the crowds at the Japan Mobility Show
The Daihatsu Kayoibako-K may have stole some of its cute, new debut thunder, but the original Toyota Kayoibako is certain to once again impress the crowds at the Japan Mobility Show

Released under Toyota Group's Daihatsu badge, the Kayoibako-K shrinks the general concept down even more, this time to kei car size. That means the diminutive van measures in at a hair under 340 cm (134 in) long, roughly 59 cm (23 in) shorter than the original 2023 Toyota Kayoibako. Most of Daihatsu's materials show it as a single-seat mini-delivery van, but the company says it's capable of housing up to four seats.

A proper kei car, the Daihatsu Kayoibako-K is the smallest in the greater Toyota lineup of Kayoibako-style vans
A proper kei car, the Daihatsu Kayoibako-K is the smallest in the greater Toyota lineup of Kayoibako-style vans

Like the original Kayoibako, the Kayoibako-K is aimed first and foremost at businesses and workers, designed to dedicate its voluminous rear cabin to delivering packages, carrying tools of a trade, working as a mobile storefront, or perhaps transporting passengers as an urban ride share vehicle. Also like the original Toyota concept, it's being served with a heavy side of recreation, and Daihatsu's multimedia materials show it carrying kayaks to the river, serving as a two-person micro-camper with rooftop tent, and enjoying time at the beach.

Enhancing the K's ability to efficiently move people through their greater surroundings and operate as an adventure dream machine is its autonomous driving capabilities. While not fully autonomous in all situations, the Kayoibako-K concept is imagined with the ability to navigate itself to the doorstep to meet its driver, return itself to the parking lot or garage, and self-drive a specific route.

The Kayoibako-K's autonomous capabilities are shown as a way that paddlers can self-shuttle without an extra vehicle or driver
The Kayoibako-K's autonomous capabilities are shown as a way that paddlers can self-shuttle without an extra vehicle or driver

That last capability allows the Kayoibako-K to serve as the ultimate adventure companion by dropping off kayakers at the put-in and then driving itself to the takeout to pick them up after they're done, something for which one would usually rely on a friend and/or separate pre-parked return vehicle. Beyond just kayaking, this could be game-changing for activities like downhill mountain biking and point-to-point hiking.

Jeep showed a similar idea a few years ago when diving into the future of high-tech design.

The Kayoibako-K (right side) is the smallest of the growing concept van family, parked next to the Kayoibako (middle) and HiAce concept
The Kayoibako-K (right side) is the smallest of the growing concept van family, parked next to the Kayoibako (middle) and HiAce concept

The Kayoibako-K is the smallest van model in an envisioned five-vehicle Kayoibako transporter fleet that would include models ranging from small to extra large. Toyota imagines the smallest vehicles being offered under the Daihatsu brand, with the larger ones wearing a Toyota badge.

Toyota itself revealed the new HiAce Concept at the large end of the concept van lineup. The van shares its shape and design language with the smaller Kayoibako vans, but its production model-based name suggests that Toyota is exploring the idea of making the Kayoibako lineup a potential replacement for the current generation HiAce vans, bringing new levels of flexibility to its van line.

Shown here with a roof rack, the Toyota HiAce Concept brings Kayoibako styling a step closer to possible reality
Shown here with a roof rack, the Toyota HiAce Concept brings Kayoibako styling a step closer to possible reality

So one day in the not-so-distant future, we could be seeing a modular, multi-use Toyota van platform readied to compete with Kia's steadily developing PBV range.

The video below shows how the Kayoibako-K could fit into an ultramodern vision of work/life balance.

Japan Mobility Show 2025 KAYOIBAKO-K コンセプトムービー　ダイハツ公式

Source: Toyota

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

CampervansToyotaVanModularConcept CarsConcept VehicleCampervanmini-campervanRVjapan mobility show 2025Outdoors and Camping
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!