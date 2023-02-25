Toy-haulin' Toro Bravo 4x4 RV moonlights as off-grid work truck

A different kind of off-road camper truck meant to roam Monday through Sunday, the Toro Bravo 4x4 Silver Spear works just as hard as it plays. And it plays harder than most thanks to an open toy-hauling camper cabin. The modular 3D-printed interior can carry the likes of dirt bikes, mountain bikes and snowmobiles before quick-converting into a cozy mobile shelter. After the weekend's adventure ends, the Silver Spear transforms once again, greeting the work week as a box truck primed for hauling supplies, delivering packages or repairing things on the go.

Founded by former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer, LA-based Toro Bravo 4x4 made its company debut this week and also revealed the planned design of the 26-foot (7.9-m) Silver Spear truck. The startup has its eye on disrupting the RV market with a different breed of work-play-explore overlander and is aiming to attract buyers who want to get the most out of the significant investment they make in an off-road expedition truck.

"The mission of Toro Bravo 4x4 is to design an approachable and affordable multipurpose overlander vehicle that can serve a myriad of functions," Rohrer said in this week's announcement. "With the introduction of our first model, the Silver Spear, owners have the unique ability to swap out their work tools in minutes for their favorite outdoor weekend toys and hit the road. Where the road ends for most RVs is where the road begins for Silver Spear. This 4x4 RV is designed to go deeper and further into our beautiful nation’s wonders."

Toro Bravo 4x4 has designed the Silver Spear around 5500-series heavy-duty American truck platforms with crew cabs Toro Bravo 4x4

We've seen a number of modular camper vans that convert to everyday drivers or work vans but not so many heavy-duty truck campers that do the same. A truck-back motorhome module with the typical side door isn't exactly optimized for hauling materials or completing job tasks the way a van is.

To work around the issue, Toro Bravo 4x4 complements its rear passenger-side door with a hinged rear wall that drops down and extends to double as a ramp. It's a solution more commonly seen on toy hauler trailers big and small, and it makes the Silver Spear much more practical for loading in large cargo, whether bikes, shipping pallets, landscaping equipment, lumber and building supplies, powersports vehicles, or some other work or rec load entirely.

An exotic mountain bike vacation on four wheels Toro Bravo 4x4

To further optimize the Silver Spear for its multipurpose mission, Toro turned to concept engineering and advanced manufacturing firm Prototyp3 to help in creating a flexible, purpose-designed interior. They came up with a space-maximizing shape that adds a roomy above-cab alcove to a tall rear cargo box. The body is made from aluminum-skinned composite panels with an R-14 insulation value, and the interior is an open 777-cu ft (22-cu m) cavern designed to be filled out by modular, task-specific furniture and equipment selected by each buyer.

For camping, the floor plan begins with a queen mattress that installs in the alcove. Just behind that on the driver's side, the fixed wet bathroom houses a shower and composting toilet. Both the shower and kitchen sink just behind it are plumbed to a 227-L fresh water tank and 115-L gray water tank, with hot water supplied by a propane water heater.

Fold-down beds, tables, chairs and other modules mount to the tie-down track to create a camper interior that can clear the way for bikes, power toys and other cargo Toro Bravo 4x4

Buyers can double their sleeping capacity by adding a pair of fold-down bed platforms that hang from the wall. The galley slides in next to the sink to add a dual-burner gas stove and 95-L dual-zone fridge. The galley can roll down the loading ramp for outdoor cooking and removal, and the ramp itself can set up in a level position perpendicular to the truck back, working as a cooking station, outdoor dining table, sitting deck or workbench.

The interior furnishings rely on compact and foldaway construction to keep a large portion of the floor clear, allowing adventurers to bring along their favorite toys without tugging a trailer. Toro Bravo shows renderings of how the Silver Spear can accommodate a full-size snowmobile and single 450cc dirt bike, up to four individual 450cc dirt bikes, or a full-size ATV, all with the camper equipment installed and ready to go. It also makes sure to note that storage capabilities will ultimately depend upon the dimensions of specific makes and models of equipment.

If the toy at hand is too large to fit inside the Silver Spear, the heavy duty truck basis offers plenty of towing power Toro Bravo 4x4

If a trailer does prove necessary, the heavy duty truck up front will offer plenty of muscle for getting it there and back. Toro Bravo intends to offer the Silver Spear on buyer's choice of brand-new crew cab Ford F-550, Chevrolet Silverado 5500 or Ram 5500.

Once out of the wild and back in the nine-to-five world, Silver Spear owners can pull out camper equipment like the kitchen and mattresses and replace with job-specific components like workbenches, pegboard and tool chests. Or they can leave the interior open for use as a large cargo vehicle capable of accommodating items up to 18 feet (5.5 m) long. Modular components install and remove via floor- and sidewall-integrated tie-down track, and the exterior passenger-side wall also includes tie-down track for external storage and accessory use.

Owners can keep the galley in for use during the work week or remove it for added space, filling out the Silver Spear with toolboxes, workbenches and other work-related fixtures Toro Bravo 4x4

Even those owners who don't have a job for which a large box truck is necessary, and don't plan to lead a nomadic Starlink-connected, work-from-anywhere existence, can foreseeably use the Silver Spear for income. In today's sharing economy, it seems like it could be a very popular rental for any combination of work and camping use. Owners could rent it out around their planned trip schedule and have a lucrative side hustle while still enjoying access to their own rugged, go-anywhere 4WD camper whenever they need it.

Additional Silver Spear features that should prove handy across use cases include the 810-Ah lithium battery, 900-W rooftop solar layout, 2,000-W inverter, furnace and air conditioner.

Toro Bravo 4x4 is still showing renderings for now, but motivated buyers can secure a preorder with a US$100 deposit. Pricing starts at $210,000 but is sure to vary depending upon interior layout and module selection.

Sourc: Toro Bravo 4x4

