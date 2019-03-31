Thor Industries used the inaugural RVX show to get serious about production and potential production RVs like the Sequence camper van and Tuscany Lithium concept motorhome. But it also kicked back and had some fun ... a lot of fun. Its custom-designed Heartland Cyclone Ultimate Tailgate trailer pulls up stadium-side, screens all the biggest games of the day on more than half a dozen TVs, keeps the beer flowing with a built-in keg fridge, and provides plenty of space to relax with dual decks, an indoor/outdoor hot tub and a garage bar. Forget going into the stadium; the real entertainment is hitched to the truck.

