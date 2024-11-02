Fierce Ford Super Duty camper truck preys on adventure, dens anywhere

As ferocious and unstoppable as its namesake, the all-new Panthera overland motorhome is designed to push the boundaries of RVing well beyond glamping resorts and National Park campgrounds. The all-terrain powerhouse comes from one of the most established names in the American overland industry and brings the rugged, thoughtful construction to match.

In a market that welcomes new brands into the fray on a seemingly weekly basis, it can be easy to overlook the true OGs and trailblazers. Georgia-based Tiger Adventure Vehicles has been a celebrated name in overlanding since ... 1986, decades before the average American even knew overlanding was a thing people were out there doing. Tiger has stuck it out for nearly 40 years, remaining a trusted name in the space during overlanding's rapid growth from small niche to major industry.

While we have seen (and gawked jealously at) the occasional Tiger out in the wild in recent years, the last time we wrote about a new product of theirs was the Siberian way back in 2012. Clearly, it's time to change that, and the company gives us the perfect reason with the all-new Panthera it launched at this year's Overland Expo East.

Tiger introduced the Panthera at Overland Expo East 2024 earlier in October Tiger Adventure Vehicles

Tiger vehicles tend to split the difference between basic alcove truck campers and larger all-out expedition vehicles, combining the approachable convenience of the former with the robust, all-conditions comfort of the latter. They also tend to be simpler and more streamlined than the competition, leaving the tricked out truckery and over-specced bling to other builders while focusing in on delivering an RV with exceptional comfort on the road and at base camp.

The new Panthera launches as a slightly larger, more spacious alternative to Tiger's long-running Bengal, currently the only other vehicle in its lineup. It's not as large as the flagship Siberian we looked at a decade ago and relies on a one-ton 3500-series truck rather than the 4500 under the original Siberian. Depending upon truck chassis and trim, the Panthera measures in between 22 and 26 feet (6.7 and 7.9 m) bumper to bumper, with dry weight hovering between 10,000 and 12,000 lb (4,535 and 5,443 kg).

Inside the new Tiger Panthera camper truck Tiger Adventure Vehicles

That may not be Earthroamer or Unicat huge, but the Panthera is still a big boy and a rugged four-sleeper for exploring road and trail. The 6.7-foot-high (2-m) interior looks like a cozy country cottage thanks to its neutral combination of white cabinetry and walls and gray flooring and upholstery. At least that's the way the debut model looks – Tiger calls its RVs "semi-custom," and while the floor plans are set, customers have their say as far as colors and materials. Past models we've looked at have been darker and earthier.

Tiger does a nice job managing space by putting the lounge and bathroom next to each other against the rear wall. Buyers can choose between the two-bench dining lounge pictured or an L-shaped sofa lounge, both of which convert to a double bed at night. The corner bathroom features a basic wet bath layout with cassette toilet, shower and sink.

A peek into the corner wet bath Tiger Adventure Vehicles

Farther forward, the extra-long kitchen block occupies the majority of the driver-side wall, giving traveling cooks a two-place induction cooktop, microwave, 122-L AC/DC fridge/freezer, slide-out cutting board and composite countertop.

A step back toward the passenger side from the kitchen's front-end, the slide-out ladder emerges from a storage cubby below the upper bed for alcove access. The cozy bedroom niche includes a roomy double bed, 33 inches (84 cm) of headroom and a wall-mounted TV. A power vent overhead keeps it breezy and condensation-free.

Tiger describes the alcove bed as a modified queen and includes a TV in the space Tiger Adventure Vehicles

The Panthera's living space comes powered by a 400-Ah lithium battery bank, 400 watts of solar, DC-DC charger, 30-A 120-V shore power hookup, 2,000-W inverter and Victron touchscreen command center. The space is fully climate controlled via a standard rooftop air conditioner and hydronic heating system, with a full foam insulation package, Arctic Tern windows and heated tanks bolstering the weatherproofing package. Available upgrades include an extra 400 Ah of battery power, 200 added watts of solar, a larger 3,000-W inverter and Starlink internet connectivity.

Tiger's decades-long experience in the overland industry shines through in promotional materials that spend more time focusing on its rigid unibody motorhome-to-truck mounting system and aluminum/fiberglass construction than flashy accessories like snorkels, bull bars and off-road lights. That doesn't mean it ignores such add-ons entirely, though, offering a full options list of off-road upgrades like a winch-embedded front bumper, suspension kits and Rigid Industries lighting.

The custom rear bumper with tire mount and swing gate comes standard, the storage box optional Tiger Adventure Vehicles

The all-new Panthera starts at US$179,000 for the motorhome itself. Buyers can supply their own truck or source one through Tiger; the Panthera is constructed to match Ford F-350 styling, but Tiger can also work with Chevy and Ram trucks. The motorhome is designed to be equipped to a truck with 8-foot bed, 4WD, high/low range and no sunroof.

Buyers can choose their own cab configuration and whether they want two rear seats, a single rear seat or a complete rear seat delete in favor of a flat storage platform.

Source: Tiger Adventure Vehicles