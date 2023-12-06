© 2023 New Atlas
Ford F-550 single-cab Mini RV navigates off-road treachery with aplomb

By C.C. Weiss
December 05, 2023
The Wilderness Vans Grid Mini managing a talus field
Wilderness offers the Grid Mini for those who want to climb the rough, high alpine terrain that leaves lesser RVs parked in the foothills
1/25
With a shorter motorhome and single-cab F-550, this is definitely a "Mini" version of Wilderness' original Grid camper truck
2/25
This Grid Mini includes plenty of off-road upgrades including a modified suspension
3/25
Like the original full-size Grid, the Grid Mini has a storage locker with slide-out tray, but it's shorter and looks to small for non-folding adult bikes
4/25
The Grid Mini looking tiny against a raw, massive landscape
5/25
Located in Alberta, Canada, Wilderness Vans has a built-in advantage when it comes to shooting lifestyle photos
6/25
Unlike the larger crew-sized Grid, the Grid Mini is designed for two to three travelers – e.g. a couple with or without single child
7/25
The Grid Mini includes an induction cooktop, large fridge/freezer and microwave powered by the off-grid electrical system
8/25
Wilderness Vans Grid Mini floor plan
9/25
A small solo bed for a child
10/25
The Grid Mini includes a pass-through between cab and camper
11/25
Rear cargo box
12/25
Wilderness Vans Grid Mini all-terrain camper truck
13/25
More exterior storage space
14/25
The Grid Mini is designed to be a shorter, more maneuverable (but still comfortable) alternative to the large market of huge expedition trucks out there
15/25
Climbing far above night 1 base camp
16/25
Making camp where others aren't
17/25
Managing a talus field
18/25
On the not-exactly-road with the Wilderness Grid Mini
19/25
Four hard walls and a Webasto heater, make the Grid Mini an inviting place to retire at elevation
20/25
The Wilderness Vans Grid Mini managing a talus field
21/25
Wilderness Van's Grid Mini 1 floor plan includes a retractable shower room in place of the hard-walled wet bath in the full-size Grid
22/25
Wilderness Vans Grid Mini vs Grid motorhome cabins
23/25
With no bathroom aboard, the slide-out toilet conceals away below the dining bench
24/25
Above-cab double bed
25/25
Modern six- and seven-figure all-terrain expedition campers tend to be "size is no object" creations – massive truck cabs with stretched cabins that live like a house. Just have a double-take at this crazy behemoth. After previously releasing an impressive expedition RV build that played by those exact rules (or lack thereof), Canada's Wilderness Vans has turned its attention to something smaller. Its new Grid Mini still relies on a heavy-duty Ford F-550 cab chassis but provides a smaller, nimbler platform for journeying farther to deep-forest and high-alpine wild campsites.

The thing that immediately caught our attention about the Grid Mini was its two-door F-550 cab. Even the rare North American (or Japanese) expedition vehicle based on a midsize truck tends to have a full crew cab or at least an extended cab with coach-style rear half doors. By contrast, the short, stubby F-550 single cab gives the Grid Mini a unique compacted look that reminds us a little of the Jeep Action Camper we covered way back when or even Toyota's more recent Chinook redux ... particularly when pictured against a sweeping backdrop.

The original full-size Wilderness Grid struck us as an all-terrain RV optimized for making base camp at the edge of a greater wilderness the travelers would be exploring via foot, pedal, paddle or other muscle-driven means. The Grid Mini, on the other hand, is meant to push a little bit farther into those wild spaces under motor power, giving adventurers more of a head start.

Wilderness Vans summed it up quite effectively when it announced the Mini on Facebook in October: "We'd like to introduce you to the Grid Mini, the full-size camper platform that actually lets you say, 'Yes, I can do that. Yes, I can get there. And yes, I did.'"

Taking advantage of the Grid Mini's shorter size
Taking advantage of the Grid Mini's shorter size

Whether that ultimately means bobbing across talus piles, mountain goating over high-alpine passes or squeezing around tight canyon corners will be up to the driver, but the Grid Mini will be ready to push the limits. The motorhome box itself has been shortened by over a foot to match the smaller truck chassis – Wilderness defines the Grid v Grid Mini cabin by the distance from the rear axle to the back of the cab, as pictured below.

The shortened motorhome cabin is just as obvious inside, where the Grid wet bathroom becomes the main casualty. The Mini instead uses a decentralized part-time bathroom split with a retractable shower with fabric curtain and floor pan and a pull-out portable toilet hidden below the dining bench.

The layout is otherwise much the same as the original Grid, albeit slightly smaller. It's a floor plan Wilderness calls the GM1 and it starts with a kitchen block located just inside the passenger-side motorhome door. The induction cooktop and rectangular sink are tied together with bamboo countertop. A 139-liter Vitrifrigo fridge with 16-L top freezer is located across the way, a microwave in the overhead shelving directly above.

The two-seat dinette is across the aisle on the driver's side, directly in front of the refrigerator wall. The convertible unit transforms into a single bed, combining with the double in the alcove to sleep a total of three people, matching the three available seats in the Ford single cab. A pass-through makes for seamless movement between that cab and the camper.

Wilderness' Victron Stage 4 electrical package starts with a 271-Ah 12-V lithium battery and also includes a 3,000-W inverter, 350 watts of solar charging, a 30-A shore power hookup and a Cerbo GX touchscreen monitoring system with Bluetooth connectivity. The rig also brings a Webasto gas heater, 68-L water tank and LED lighting.

Grid Mini pricing starts around CA$305,000 (approx. US$225K) but will vary according to layout, options, F-550 off-road upgrades and other variables. Buyers are responsible for supplying their own truck, so that price is just for the aluminum base motorhome with GM1 floor plan.

The launch model with the aforementioned specs and upgrades, plus an off-road-modified F-550 chassis, is currently advertised for sale on Wilderness' website for a price of CA$439,000 (US$323,500) – not exactly a "mini" figure but still lower than the full-size US$350,000 Grid price from February. The advertised Grid Mini is also built on a newer F-550 from MY2023.

Source: Wilderness Vans

