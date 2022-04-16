Technology turkeys: Major fails of the last 20 years
For every iPhone and Netflix, there is a smartphone that catches fire or a gaming console riddled with problems from the moment it lands. This may be an era of great technological innovation, but success is far from a given in a landscape littered with failed crowdfunding campaigns and ill-conceived product ideas. As New Atlas celebrates it 20th birthday, let's cast an eye over some of the more notable technology fails in recent times, a list featuring ambitious startups and big-names you mightn't expect to put a foot wrong.
Imagining a world where the virtual and real worlds collide in an-awkward looking headset that everyday folks would somehow be okay wearing around, Google put years of development into its Google Glass consumer eyewear before putting it to bed in 2015 – something we admit our own Will Shanklin didn't predict. And Google isn't the only tech giant to put serious work into an ultimately doomed product, with police in Australia even issuing warnings against using Apple's widely criticized Maps software when it launched.
Virtual reality is an area with massive potential, but despite promising signs and the best efforts from the likes of Oculus, mobile headsets for on-the-go VR have yet to materialize. Amazon's first and last foray into smartphones met a similar fate, while more than a decade after 3D TVs first started landing on the shelves, viewers continue to consume their entertainment in two-dimensional flavors.
Check out some of the biggest technology fails in our time covering the space below.
MoviePass shuts down, cinema subscription models live onSeptember 15, 2019After losing millions pushing an unsustainable business model, the disruptive startup MoviePass is calling it quits, but major US theaters are taking notes.
Apple Maps sends Australian motorists off the beaten trackDecember 11, 2012After a number of motorists using Apple Maps for directions to the town of Mildura became stranded, the police in Victoria, Australia, have warned against relying on the iOS 6 app.
Review: Amazon Fire PhoneJuly 26, 2014Amazon is an innovative company. It practically created online shopping, popularized e-books and made the first mainstream budget tablet. Can the company now work its mojo on smartphones? Let's find out, as Gizmag reviews the Amazon Fire Phone.
Samsung explains Galaxy Note 7 battery fault, outlines new safety checksJanuary 23, 2017Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 made headlines in 2016 for all the wrong reasons: namely, the phones were spontaneously combusting. After a worldwide recall and investigation, Samsung has now confirmed that batteries were causing the fires and outlined new, more stringent quality assurance procedures.
Google revising Nexus Q with pre-orders getting original device freeAugust 01, 2012Google has decided to delay the launch of its Nexus Q media streamer while it retools the device, with pre-orders getting the original model for free.
Goodbye Google+, the struggling social media platform is officially shutting downOctober 08, 2018The ailing Google+ will officially shut its doors in August 2019, following a 10-month wind-down that will give members time to migrate their data. The announcement came soon after it was revealed a software glitch potentially disclosed the private details of nearly half a million Google+ users.
Mobile VR isn't pushing virtual reality forward – it's hindering itMarch 30, 2017When today’s virtual reality devices first hit the scene, we expected mobile VR to progress and grow at a striking pace. Fast forward to the present: Little has changed in mobile VR – to the point that its slow evolution could be dragging down the mainstream adoption of virtual reality as a whole.
Apple admits error with iPhone 4's signal strength indicatorJuly 02, 2010Apple Inc. announced this Friday that for years, iPhones have been using a “totally wrong” formula to determine how many bars of signal strength they are receiving.
Phonebloks concept imagines a modular smartphoneSeptember 16, 2013Phonebloks is a concept smartphone comprising individual modules for all of the elements which make up the average handset. This would help ease the problem of electronic waste, and save the average consumer from having to upgrade their whole smartphone.
The trouble with the Nintendo Wii UJanuary 30, 2014Recent financials have revealed a rocky year for Nintendo's home console. Read on as we delve into the system's problems, its current situation and its likely fate.
VW "Dieselgate" computer code revealed amid suspicions of fraud at DaimlerMay 24, 2017After a year-long investigation, researchers have revealed the code used by Volkswagen to cheat diesel emissions tests. The announcement coincides with preliminary investigations by the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office into alleged "fraud and criminal advertising" in diesel cars at Mercedes.
3D TV is hereMarch 10, 20103D TV is finally set to become a reality in living rooms so we’ve taken a look at what is being offered by who when.
Opinion: Don't sound the death knell for Google Glass just yetFebruary 17, 2015Google has shut down the Glass Explorer program, so the wearable headset is no longer on sale and unlikely to get any more software updates. As Google moves work on Glass behind closed doors, does it have a future?
