Early milestones in electric VTOL history
In the last few years, the electric VTOL world has been inundated with an avalanche of cash, talent and ideas – it's been a long time since there was this much fresh energy in aviation. Companies like Joby, Lilium, Archer, Vertical Aerospace, eHang and others have gone public at sky-high valuations, promising to revolutionise urban and inter-city transport with clean, quiet, affordable electric air taxis.
Indeed, the whole thing is starting to look very sensible and corporate, and it's easy to forget that this movement is only just entering its teenage years. Not that long ago, the pinnacle of eVTOL achievement was a brave German physicist sitting on a yoga ball in the air.
So as long as we're sitting here beaming with pride celebrating New Atlas's 20th year covering significant moments in all manner of human achievements, we thought it'd be a great chance to look back at our early impressions of the eVTOL movement, and a few milestone events that we've seen in the 13 years since the idea first came to the public consciousness in a NASA engineer's 2009 research project, sparking the revolutionary fire that burns today.
Check out the original render video of Mark Moore's Puffin personal air vehicle below.
As well as the early ideas and designs, it's also pretty amazing to glance back at our first look at a few companies that are now working on colossal mass-production plans with billion dollar-plus war chests. Some of the promised timelines will draw a smile, too!
-
April 14, 2010NASA's Puffin concept may look weird but who wouldn't want to be the first one on the block to be seen getting to work in one of these?
-
June 30, 2011The innovators behind the SoloTrek/Springtail Exoskeleton Flying Vehicle have announced plans to develop the world's first, fuel-electric hybrid flying car.
-
June 30, 2011myCopter is an EU project that looks at taking vehicles off the road and launching them into the sky.
-
September 05, 2011A one-man team has beaten aviation giant Sikorsky into the history books with the world's first manned electric helicopter flight.
-
November 01, 2011German aircraft company e-volo has accomplished what it claims is the world's first manned flight of an electric multicopter.
-
November 21, 2013E-volo recently celebrated the maiden launch of the newest prototype of its electric two-passenger Volocopter, sporting eighteen rotors. The company champions its difference from traditional helicopters, pointing to its ease of flying, green energy source, and redundant safety and computer systems.
-
May 04, 2015NASA has dusted off and improved on a tilt wing aircraft design. Called the Greased Lightning GL-10, the unmanned prototype made a successful vertical takeoff and transition to horizontal flight at Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia, not far from NASA Langley.
-
SPECIAL 20th ANNIVERSARY PROMOTION: Get a year of New Atlas ad-free for $10!We're celebrating 20 years since New Atlas began, and throughout March you can support our proudly independent team – and say goodbye to ads – by subscribing to New Atlas for just US$10 per year!
-
December 02, 2015The awesome Joby S2 operates like a 2-seater manned multicopter drone, that takes off and lands vertically but converts to a fixed wing by folding away its tilting rotors for long-range, high speed commuting.
-
May 08, 2016A two-seat, all-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) jet aircraft is currently being developed by an ESA incubator enterprise in Germany. Claimed to be capable of 400 km/h (250 mph), the Lilium Jet is aimed at providing personal VTOL air-travel for the masses
-
April 08, 2016The pursuit of personal flight took a promising, and kind of wacky, step forward today with the electric 18-rotor Volocopter lifting somebody into the air for the very first time.
-
January 06, 2016As might be expected, there are a lot of drones on display this week at CES. Almost all of them have one thing in common, however: people can't ride in them. We say "almost all," as there is one exception. Ehang's 184 AAV (Autonomous Aerial Vehicle) is designed to carry a single human passenger.
-
November 02, 2016Fresh from disrupting the taxi industry and charging ahead with autonomous cars, Uber is looking to add 170-mph electric VTOL air taxis to its on-demand transport mix. Here are the key points from Uber's fantastic 97-page Elevate white paper.
-
February 06, 2018Ehang has been a little coy about its taxi drone since bringing a grounded prototype to CES in 2016. Today we've gotten our best look yet at the Ehang 184, with footage for the first time showing it carrying out test flights with people onboard.
We hope you enjoyed this brief retrospective. If our work here at New Atlas is valuable to you, the best way you can support our coverage is with a subscription to ad-free New Atlas Plus. It's half-price during March at just US$10 for a year, and your contribution would make our day!
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.