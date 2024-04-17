We're stumped - how does this full-track, 3-wheel snow bike even turn?

One of the more fascinating start-ups we’ve seen in a long time is Oruga and it's rather unique single-track all-terrain-vehicle. Indeed, you will NOT have seen one of these before. There are three wheels with massive balloon tires inside a proprietary monotrack system, a big battery and an electric motor with oodles of grunt. The Oruga is designed for non-expert ease-of-use in very rugged conditions: very steep hills, snow, mud, sand.

The Oruga Unitrack is set to be one of the stars of TechChill 2024, the annual technology and startup conference beginning tomorrow (April 18-19, 2024) in Riga, Latvia.

Oruga SIA is a Mobility Tech startup established in Latvia in the summer of 2023, with the Oruga name derived from the Spanish word for caterpillar.

The company’s point of difference is its proprietary patent-pending monotrack technology and the company intends to develop and manufacture products “designed to conquer diverse challenging terrains: from hot sand and muddy forests to rocky climbs and snowy landscapes.”

The Oruga Unitrack is unlikely to be mistaken for any other vehicle. Its unique architecture certainly gets the mind working. An initial run of 100 models is planned to begin in 2025, though pricing and details are not yet available. Oruga / New Atlas

Oruga’s headquarters is located in Latvia’s capitol, Riga, and the first batch of 100 Unitracks will be manufactured in Latvia beginning in mid-2025 and sold online, with pre-orders being taken now.

Clearly there are more applications of the monotrack technology that we have yet to see, but we’ve been looking at these images for a while, and we’re not quite sure how it steers, so we’ve reached out and will update this story as soon as we get a response.

Our best guess is that the top wheel turns in that axle groove, bending the track around slightly – but if that's the case it must be the first steering system we've seen that turns a wheel that's a foot off the ground!

Now most of the adventures that the Oruga Unitrack appears to have been built for are already catered to in the marketplace by motorcycle industry veteran Rokon.

Rokon has catered to this niche since 1957 and although it offers a meager seven horsepower, the Rokon’s two-wheel-drive system and those huge balloon tires combine with an automatic gearbox to get you to all those same obscure places the Oruga Unitrack is destined for. Rokon has a range of models ranging from all-round pack mules to the mototractor for the man on the land, with special editions for preppers and hunters.

The full capabilities and the numbers behind the Oruga Unitrack are still unknown, but it clearly has some advantages over the 200cc four-stroke Rokon in that it offers an eco-conscious tool for paramedics, first responders and the military. Ecological responsibility is not of paramount concern for the military, but the off-road mobility offered by the Oruga Unitrack is also completely silent.

Oruga



We’ll wait until we have more details, but while this might be a niche product, the prosperity of Rokon and its dedicated legion of followers has already demonstrated the need for a product just like this.

It’s the capabilities of the bike that will decide its fate, with how it rides, but that third wheel sticking up at the front like a unicorn’s horn really does have me intrigued.

I’ve been riding off-road bikes for more than 40 years, and I bet there are a few like me wondering about the positioning of the higher front wheel and at what angles it becomes engaged with mother earth, and … anyway, I’ll suspend disbelief until I’ve either thrown a leg over one, or spoken to someone who has.

More details as soon as we have them.

Source: Oruga