Polaris debuts stronger, stiffer Gen 2 RZR Pro R Factory side-by-side racer

Unveiled today at the San Felipe 250 rally, the new factory racing rig from Polaris is a complete redesign. A new one-piece chassis with a stronger, stiffer frame begins those changes. Upgrades also include new bodywork for lightweighting and stiffness and new electronic componentry.

The changes are based on the result of ongoing testing during the 2023 racing season and off-season trials.

"Drawing upon key learnings from ongoing adjustments that we made throughout the 2023 season, our team in Minnesota and California worked succinctly to take the dominant RZR Pro R Factory, refine it and ultimately elevate it with the goal of doubling down and winning back-to-back championships," said Alex Scheuerell, Polaris Factory Racing Technical Director.

The new Polaris RZR Gen 2 Pro R Factory is based on the consumer version of the RZR Pro R. It utilizes the same engine and transmission, control arms, knuckles, ball joints, and trail arms as the consumer model. Racing parts for safety compliance, rally-ready performance, and other modifications are then made to create the Pro R Factory version.

Polaris RZR Pro R Gen 2 Factory retains a lot of stock components from the consumer model Polaris

For racing, an all-new one-piece chassis was developed. The frame is weight-neutral to the consumer version, but is stronger, stiffer, and roomier. Including a safety cage that is twice as strong as the FIA racing requirements require. The chassis is manufactured by NASCAR supplier Technique, Inc.

Added to the new chassis are race-specific front and rear bumpers. Also made by Technique, these are designed for the rigors of the race environment where "nerfing" (bumping another vehicle in a pass) is commonplace. The bumpers are also designed to be easily removable should they become a liability during a race.

The only changes to the powertrain of the RZR Gen 2 Pro R Factory from the stock model are its muffler and ECU. The lightweight, race-spec muffler improves power output while limiting volume during sustained high revs. The engine computer is upgraded to a MoTeC module and components to improve configuration options and durability in long-distance racing. A racing fuel cell with up to 200 miles of range was also added.

A new high-performance braking system was also added. This is comprised of an Alcon-made system for improved performance and durability, especially at high temperatures.

The Polaris RZR Pro R Gen 2 Factory includes a new suspension control module and Fox 3.0 Live Valve X2 shocks Polaris

Finally, carbon fiber bodywork and a carbon fiber prop shaft were added to lighten the load and increase stiffness in the Gen 2 Pro R Factory.

Polaris Factory Racing drivers for the 2024 season will include Brock Heger, Cayden MacCachren, Max Eddy Jr, and Craig Scanlon. The new Polaris Gen 2 RZR Pro R Factory machine debuts at the San Felipe 250 on March 20-24, 2024.

Source: Polaris Factory Racing