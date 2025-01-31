Polaris announces new race-ready RZR Pro R Factory

RZR Racing has been on something of a tear recently. The team partnered with Sebastian Loeb Racing and put Brock Heger in the driver’s seat. Then it won the Dakar. Twice in a row. And the machine that did it is now going into factory production.

Thirty units of the Polaris RZR Pro R Factory will be made in 2025, all of them race-ready machines with customization options for teams to turnkey onto the dirt. This will be the only OEM-produced race utility task vehicle (UTV).

Polaris says that what it's learned from back-to-back Dakar and SCORE competition wins has all gone into the new Pro R Factory. The production version is built and sold in partnership with Scanlon Clarke Industries (SCi), a close partner to the RZR Racing team. SCi will handle sales, post-sale support, and parts supply for the machines. It will act as a sort of race team supplier for those using the new platform.

"By making this vehicle available, we’re empowering more teams to elevate competition and set a new standard for off-road racing," says Reid Wilson, President of Polaris Off Road.

The RZR Pro R Factory machine starts as a consumer RZR Pro R, which we drove in Oregon in 2024 when the new 2025 model year RZR Pro series was introduced. That standard Pro R model is then modified to meet racing requirements, thus becoming the Pro R Factory.

Modifications include swapping the engine for a 2.0-liter ProStar Fury HO engine (which itself is based on the standard ProStar 2.0 found in the Pro R). The engine can output up to 255 horsepower (187.5 kW). A rear-mounted radiator, integrated transmission oil cooler, and 500W dual fans are also added.

The cockpit of the RZR Pro R Factory includes both driver and navigator instrumentation Polaris

Suspension changes include MaxLink upgrades with Fox Live Valve X2 shock absorbers and a Dynamix DV semi-active system. Alcon brakes and in-cab bias adjustments go with the 35-inch BFGoodrich KR2 tires on Method 407 bead-grip wheels.

Carbon fiber body panels and components make up for the added equipment weight, which includes a 130-liter fuel cell (with dry break) and a lithium-ion battery pack for extended range. Kevlar Sparco seating, an integrated steering wheel, and built-on spare tire and tool storage finish the race readiness.

The RZR Pro R Factory is built on the same line as Polaris’ military machines, and utilizes the same mil-spec wiring and systems. A MoTeC system for real-time control and performance data logging is also available.

Polaris is pricing the new RZR Pro R Factory at US$139,999 before options. In a phone interview with the Polaris/SCi team, New Atlas learned that the 30 vehicles to be made in 2025 are to be sold first-come, first-served to race teams. Production will be adjusted according to demand starting in 2026 and beyond.

"Our ideal customer is a race team that has the funding to compete, but cannot afford the R&D required to build its own machine," says Craig Scanlon of SCi.

