Polaris brings quiet power to the worksite with the Pro XD Kinetic e-UTV

Polaris has announced the addition of another XD – or extreme duty – UTV to its lineup, this time an electric multitasker "engineered from the inside out to withstand tough jobsite duty cycles and enable all-day operation with zero exhaust."

Polaris says that it has built on "industry-leading innovation" from its Ranger XP Kinetic model to develop an electric all-rounder called the Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic that's destined to support commercial operations.

"Going all-electric with the professional-grade Pro XD UTV empowers customers to meet sustainability obligations without sacrificing capabilities," said VP of Polaris Commercial, Aaron Stegemann. "With the introduction of the Pro XD Kinetic, we’re keeping the features our customers love and rely on from the Pro XD family – superior durability, serviceability and safety features – while addressing the ever-growing environmental, operational and government requirements for EVs."

The Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic electric utility vehicle is offered as a low-maintenance, zero-emission workhorse for "tough jobsite duty cycles" Polaris

The electric workhorse boasts the same 1,250-lb (567 kg) cargo capacity and 2,500-lb (1124-kg) towing capabilities as the full-size gas and diesel members of the Pro XD range, but sports an electric powertrain developed in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles. This benefits from 140 lb.ft (189.8 Nm) of instant torque, low maintenance and precise handling, according to Polaris, as well as being able to roll into areas that its ICE siblings are not allowed to venture thanks to quieter operation.

The 82-kW (110-hp) electric motor can get to a top speed of 40 mph (64 km), but that can be limited down to 5 mph if job safety requires it – "with many customers selecting a top speed of 25 mph for jobsite compliance." All-day working is also on the table courtesy of the vehicle's 14.9-kWh Li-ion battery pack, or a per-charge range of up to 45 miles (72 km). It can be topped up over a standard wall outlet where dedicated charging infrastructure is not available, and fast-charging is also supported.

The Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic electric utility vehicle is offered as a low-maintenance, zero-emission workhorse for "tough jobsite duty cycles" Polaris

The Pro XD Kinetic features a newly designed front end with high-powered LED headlights and winch-ready front bumper. There's dual-arm suspension front and back, 12-inches (30.5-cm) of ground clearance, 8-ply heavy duty Wanda tires, and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes. And it comes with durable Kevlar-back vinyl seating with high-visibility safety belts.

It has a maintenance interval of 1,000 miles (1,600 km), with Polaris claiming maintenance cost savings of around 60% compared to gas-powered flavors such as its MY24 Pro XD model, and it can be kitted out with a number of optional accessories to "enhance productivity in all climates."

The Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic is available now starting at US$28,899. The video below has more.

Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic Walk-Around - Polaris Commercial

Product page: Polaris Pro XD Kinetic