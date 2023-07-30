Polaris "extreme duty" Ranger UTV adds steel muscle, cuts maintenance

After talking with a focus group of grizzled, sun-battered farmers, ranchers and big-game hunters, Polaris locked itself deep in the factory and designed a Ranger meant for doing the hardest work, day after day, with less downtime. The all-new Ranger XD 1500 bulks up on steel construction to meet the demands of its most demanding customers, delivering more power, more capability and more durability than any Ranger out there.

If you're looking for all out dune-launching fun, you're in the wrong place. That's the Polaris RZR. The Ranger is the type of slower, steadier side-by-side workhorse you might see a farmer using to haul materials around or a campground host zipping in from one site to the next. With its latest model, Polaris is looking to double down on everything that makes the Ranger a leading brand in the market, while addressing some pressing needs of buyers.

"A segment of our utility customers said they are facing exceptionally large tasks and they simply need a machine with more power, more torque, more hauling and towing capacity, and more durability," explained Polaris VP of Off Road Utility Chris Judson. "And our team set out to deliver just that, incorporating dozens of new features and the latest engineering to make the Ranger XD 1500 more capable, stronger, and more comfortable than any other utility side-by-side out there."

The Ranger XD 1500 bulks up on towing capacity to 3,500 lb Polaris

Polaris' work starts around the powertrain, which sees the industry's first 1,500cc three-cylinder engine and the new Steeldrive transmission team up for 110 hp and 105 lb-ft (142 Nm) of torque. That pairing gives the XD 1500 an easy-to-remember 1,500-lb (680-kg) cargo box capacity with 50% more volume for swallowing logs, hay, feed or whatever needs movin'. The 3,500-lb (1,588-kg) towing capacity represents a 40% boost over the 2,500-lb (1,134-kg) rating on the current-gen Ranger XP 1000.

The Steeldrive transmission is a particular highlight, utilizing an all-steel belt in place of the typical rubber belt. Polaris has coupled the belt with a liquid cooling system, promising maximum durability and longevity with less maintenance. It also says the design provides smooth, precise shifting and lower operating noise. The belt also features prominently in the XD's hill ascent and descent assist, helping to make downhills more controlled and keep the four-wheeler from rolling backward when letting off the accelerator and brake on a climb.

Exploring the backcountry Polaris

The term "strong as steel" also applies to the new single-piece high-strength steel chassis, which Polaris claims has 160% more torsional rigidity, promoting a smoother ride and better cab sealing. Ground clearance checks in at 15 in (381 mm).

To help hard-working customers handle the added productivity, Polaris has also zeroed in on creating a comfortable cabin with increased leg and shoulder room. The contoured, bolstered seats are adjustable, as is the steering wheel, offering a personalized fit. Higher-spec models also include A/C, heating, heated seats and a Ride Command 7-in touchscreen infotainment system with accompanying mobile app.

The Polaris XD 1500 comes in a base level "Premium" trim as well as in two higher-spec NorthStar versions Polaris

The 2024 Ranger XD 1500 starts at US$29,999, the XD 1500 NorthStar Premium at $39,999, and the XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate at $44,999. Deliveries will begin later this summer (Northern Hemisphere). Buyers can further customize their rigs with a selection of over 70 Polaris Engineered accessories, along with plenty more from partner brands.

Source: Polaris