Polaris announces full specs for all-electric Ranger XP Kinetic UTV

By Ben Coxworth
December 01, 2021
Pricing for the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic starts at $24,999
The final production version of the Ranger XP Kinetic has an estimated dry weight of 1,730 lb (785 kg)
Although it has two full seats, the Ranger XP Kinetic is rated for three passengers
The Ranger XP Kinetic has the ability to tow up to 2,500 lb (1,134 kg) – and to pull up tree stumps
One charge of the Ranger XP Kinetic's battery pack should be good for a range of up to 80 miles (129 km)
Ranger XP Kinetic users can switch between between Eco-plus, Standard and Sport drive modes as the situation dictates
Pricing for the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic starts at $24,999
A regenerative braking system helps the Ranger XP Kinetic extend its battery range
Last September, Polaris and Zero Motorcycles announced their "rEV'd up" collaborative program, aimed at the development of electric off-road vehicles. The first product to result from that initiative is Polaris' Ranger XP Kinetic UTV, which can now be reserved for a 2022 delivery.

Initially teased back in March, the side-by-side/two-seater Ranger XP Kinetic UTV (utility task vehicle) is being offered in two models – the Ultimate and the Premium.

The Ultimate delivers 110 HP and 140 lb-ft (190 Nm) of torque, a sub-four-second 0 to 40 mph (64 km/h) acceleration time, plus the ability to tow up to 2,500 lb (1,134 kg) and carry as much as 1,250 lb (567 kg) in its cargo box. One charge of its 29.8-KWh lithium-ion battery pack should reportedly be good for a range of approximately 80 miles (129 km).

Some of its other features include 14 inches (356 mm) of ground clearance; 29-inch Pro Armor X-Terrain Tires on 14-inch wheels; a 7-inch vehicle data/navigation touchscreen display; LED headlights and tail lights; a full-body skid plate; integrated winch and plow mounts; along with a 12-volt power port in the cargo box.

The Premium offers most of those same features, the main difference being that it has a 14.9-KWh battery pack that delivers a range of 45 miles (72 km).

On both models, users can switch between between Eco-plus, Standard and Sport drive modes as the situation dictates. Additionally, the vehicle will automatically switch from two-wheel-drive to all-wheel-drive whenever a loss of traction is detected – it can also be switched on demand.

Interested parties can reserve a vehicle now, via either the Polaris website or a Polaris dealer. Pricing for the Ultimate starts at US$29,999, with the Premium coming in at $24,999.

Shipments should begin next summer (Northern Hemisphere). In the meantime, you can see the Ranger XP Kinetic in action, in the video below.

All-Electric RANGER XP Kinetic | Polaris Off Road Vehicles

Source: Polaris

