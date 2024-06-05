© 2024 New Atlas
2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV gets a much-deserved makeover

By Aaron Turpen
June 05, 2024
After over 10 years unchanged, the most popular Polaris model – the Sportsman 570 – receives a host of changes for 2025
Both the 4-wheel and 6-wheel Polaris 570 models will get a new look, more ergonomics, and improved utility for 2025
Both the 4-wheel and 6-wheel models of the Polaris Sportsman 570 have a utility dump bed
Off-road prowess in the Sportsman 570 improves thanks to upgrades to chassis and suspension from Polaris
Additions to the seating ergonomics, chassis, and suspension make the six-wheeled Polaris Sportsman 570 more comfortable
Accessories for the Polaris Sportsman 570 models include items to improve the trail experience in a variety of ways
The detachable rear seat on the Polaris 570 now has optional heated seat cushion and handles
Some models of the Polaris 570, like this Touring, have Polaris' new and improved trail navigation system
Utility is the primary aim for the Polaris Sportsman 570 line, balancing off-road fun and useful practicality
The Sportsman 6x6 570 starts at about $15,000
The 2025 Polaris Sportsman 6x6 570's Big Boss dump bed holds up to 800 pounds of cargo
Most Sportsman 570 models now have a removable rear passenger seat, no tools required
Polaris has announced an all-new model lineup for the popular Sportsman 570 utilities. These all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are the most popular sellers in the Polaris lineup, and haven't seen significant change in over a decade.

Entering North American dealerships as early as next week, the 2025 Polaris 570 retains its 44 horsepower (32.3 kW), four-stroke, 567cc powerplant and passively variable transmission (PVT). But those are about the only carryovers from the 2024 model year. Even at that, the engine changes somewhat – Polaris engineers now rate it for longer intervals between servicing, doubling things like oil change intervals.

The 2025 Sportsman has a more aggressive front fascia designed to better accommodate a 3,500-lb (1,588-kg) winch. Improvements to seat quality and cushion, power steering assist (if equipped), and load handling were also added. Seat heaters for both driver and passenger are now an option on the Polaris 570 models, as are heated hand grips both front and rear.

The chassis for the Sportsman 570 models is now twice as rigid as before, and has 11.5 inches (29.2 cm) of ground clearance with 9.5 inches (24.1 cm) of rear suspension travel.

All 4x4 models now include a removable rear passenger seat. This seat can be taken off without tools by simply pulling a lever behind and below the backrest and lifting the seat off the machine. Underneath is an extension of the front driver's seat for continuity, allowing more storage for bags, backpacks, or other gear.

Storage on the 570 also improves, with a total of 11 gallons (41.6 l) of enclosed storage front and rear. A 6-gallon (22.7-l) storage bin underneath the rear rack is likewise new for 2025.

Polaris has also upgraded its touchscreen infotainment system, RIDE Command, on the Ultimate 570 models. Upgrades include GPS mapping, group ride sharing and more. Wi-Fi is now standard, giving two options for connectivity.

The Polaris Sportsman Touring 570 begins at US$9,999 while the 6x6 models start at $14,999.

Source: Polaris

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

