2025 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV gets a much-deserved makeover

Polaris has announced an all-new model lineup for the popular Sportsman 570 utilities. These all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are the most popular sellers in the Polaris lineup, and haven't seen significant change in over a decade.

Entering North American dealerships as early as next week, the 2025 Polaris 570 retains its 44 horsepower (32.3 kW), four-stroke, 567cc powerplant and passively variable transmission (PVT). But those are about the only carryovers from the 2024 model year. Even at that, the engine changes somewhat – Polaris engineers now rate it for longer intervals between servicing, doubling things like oil change intervals.

The 2025 Sportsman has a more aggressive front fascia designed to better accommodate a 3,500-lb (1,588-kg) winch. Improvements to seat quality and cushion, power steering assist (if equipped), and load handling were also added. Seat heaters for both driver and passenger are now an option on the Polaris 570 models, as are heated hand grips both front and rear.

The detachable rear seat on the Polaris 570 now has optional heated seat cushion and handles Polaris

The chassis for the Sportsman 570 models is now twice as rigid as before, and has 11.5 inches (29.2 cm) of ground clearance with 9.5 inches (24.1 cm) of rear suspension travel.

All 4x4 models now include a removable rear passenger seat. This seat can be taken off without tools by simply pulling a lever behind and below the backrest and lifting the seat off the machine. Underneath is an extension of the front driver's seat for continuity, allowing more storage for bags, backpacks, or other gear.

Some models of the Polaris 570, like this Touring, have Polaris' new and improved trail navigation system Polaris

Storage on the 570 also improves, with a total of 11 gallons (41.6 l) of enclosed storage front and rear. A 6-gallon (22.7-l) storage bin underneath the rear rack is likewise new for 2025.

Polaris has also upgraded its touchscreen infotainment system, RIDE Command, on the Ultimate 570 models. Upgrades include GPS mapping, group ride sharing and more. Wi-Fi is now standard, giving two options for connectivity.

The Polaris Sportsman Touring 570 begins at US$9,999 while the 6x6 models start at $14,999.

Source: Polaris