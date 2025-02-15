© 2025 New Atlas
Review: Riding high in Utah, on Can-Am’s Apache track system

By Aaron Turpen
February 15, 2025
On the trail, the Apache Backcountry tracks are predictable and grippy
On the trail, the Apache Backcountry tracks are predictable and grippy
Can-Am's new Apache Backcountry LT tracks improve strength, stability, and capability over the XC model
Can-Am's new Apache Backcountry LT tracks improve strength, stability, and capability over the XC model
A man, his beard, and some chopped wood. All we need besides the Can-Am to haul the wood is some generic country rock music to overlay the scene
A man, his beard, and some chopped wood. All we need besides the Can-Am to haul the wood is some generic country rock music to overlay the scene
The Apache XC tracks, which fit on most older Can-Am machines, are very capable
The Apache XC tracks, which fit on most older Can-Am machines, are very capable
However squirrely the author got in the Can-Am Defender on Apache Backcountry tracks, the machine remained upright and moving
However squirrely the author got in the Can-Am Defender on Apache Backcountry tracks, the machine remained upright and moving
Fresh powder in an open field. Dreamy
Fresh powder in an open field. Dreamy
Ben Dann / Can-Am / New Atlas
Even in the five-foot-plus snowpack of northern Utah, Can-Am's new Apache Backcountry snow tracks were almost unstoppable
Low speeds don't mean low funs
Low speeds don't mean low funs
Can-Am's Apache Backcountry snow tracks are made to simultaneously dig in and float
Can-Am's Apache Backcountry snow tracks are made to simultaneously dig in and float
The slightly tighter turning radius of the new Apache Backcountry tracks (top), alongside those of the older XC model
The slightly tighter turning radius of the new Apache Backcountry tracks (top) alongside those of the older XC model
On the trail, with others in the vehicle, the author attempts to appear professional
On the trail, with others in the vehicle, the author attempts to appear professional
Somebody let Aaron have a chainsaw. The last time he held one, he built a chicken coop and made drink coasters out of an apple tree
Somebody let Aaron have a chainsaw. The last time he held one, he built a chicken coop and made drink coasters out of an apple tree
Side-by-side utilities (aka UTVs) are fun and useful machines. Add on Can-Am Apache tank tracks for the snow, though, and they gain a whole new season of usefulness. I went to Utah to find out how.

There are two versions of the Apache system: XC and Backcountry.

XC sees a few improvements for 2025, but will still fit on most of the company’s machines, including those made before 2019. The tracks are made to fit Defender, Maverick, and Commander vehicles.

Installation takes two people about an hour on most rigs. But after the first install, in which frame mounts are added to the steering arms, installation is as easy as changing a tire and wheel.

Big improvements come to newer machines via the new Backcountry track system. It works on 2019 and newer machines, and comes in either a standard or longer track (LT) model. Both have larger lugs, a better pitch position, and an anti-rotation arm with a pre-loaded spring to improve traction and stability in the snow.

Once installed, an optional power steering module upgrade and other accessories can be fitted to further enhance the tracks’ function.

I tried both the XC and Backcountry tracks on near-identical Can-Am Defender side-by-sides in the heavy snow found in northern Utah. The tracks reduce top speed in the UTVs to about 24 mph (39 km/h) and, while they lift the vehicles a bit, retain remarkably good stability. Because the speed is reduced, the chances of rollover are slim, even when pushing the rig to its limits.

The goal of Can-Am’s engineers with the new Backcountry tracks was to improve traction, floatation (riding atop of instead of through the snow), and stability. The differences between the older system and the new Backcountry design are visually and tactilely obvious.

Looking at them compared to the older XC design, one can see the larger track width, the difference in both tread and materials, and the more robust tension and wheel setup. In the machine, one can feel the difference in performance readily.

In the Cache National Forest near Beaver Creek Lodge in Utah, a small group of us headed out on top of the high-altitude snowpack. We drove through the evergreen timber to a large, open field of snow. The trail ride gave me a feel for the handling characteristics of the Apache tracks in semi-curated and controlled riding.

But now there was an open field. So I threw out the rulebook and tried my best to get stuck, tip over, or otherwise make this tank-tracked UTV look bad on camera.

Nothin’ doin’ on that. No matter how hard I ran it, how fast I jerked the wheel into a turn, or how stupidly I smashed into fresh powder, the Defender on Apaches stayed upright and moving. Even the older XC tracks on the other machine were incapable of allowing one to get stuck. Photographer Ben Dann brought out a drone and filmed me turning circles in the snow, to compare turning radius between the older XC setup and the new Backcountry LTs. They’re similar, though the newer Apache design came in with a slightly tighter radius.

The only real downer to the new Apache Backcountry track system is its price tag, which starts at US$5,549. It comes as a kit for full installation, but that’s fairly steep given the overall price for one of the machines it fits on is in the $35,000 range.

For those who need the snow utility of the tracks, though, I'm sure that they’re worth every cent. For us, the machines were useful for loading firewood for an outdoor hotdog cookout in the winter sun. For the farmer, rancher, or woodland manager who needs 365-day access to the unpaved and unimproved, these are add-ons to an already useful workhorse.

Product page: Can-Am Apache Tracks System

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

