Equad electric ATV sports a carbon body and a top speed of 67 mph

Just like their automotive counterparts, gas-powered quad bikes (aka ATVs) aren't exactly poster children for the green movement. That's why we're seeing an increasing number of electric models, the latest being the carbon-fiber-bodied Equad.

Made by Detroit-based electric mobility startup Livaq, the Equad is hailed by its creators as being "the most capable electric ATV ever conceived." That said, it should be noted that the vehicle is not four-wheel-drive. It's propelled by two 16-kW rear hub motors, which take it to a top speed of 67 mph (108 km/h).

Those motors are powered by a replaceable 16-kWh Onyx lithium battery, which is reportedly good for over 3,000 charging cycles and a range of up to 170 miles (274 km) per charge. The battery is housed in a waterproof impact-resistant stainless steel casing, and can be juiced up via an included wireless home charger.

The Equad has 27 x 9-inch tires in the front, and 27 x 11-inch tires in the rear Livaq

Although detailed specs have yet to be released, we do know that the Equad additionally features recycled carbon fiber body panels, hydraulic brakes, front and rear LED lighting, plus a four-link rear suspension system paired with independent front suspension. It additionally produces less than 40 decibels of motor noise.

The whole thing is said to tip the scales at 1,312 lb (595 kg), and measures 84.2 inches long by 49.6 in wide by 51.5 in tall (2,139 by 1,260 by 1,308 mm).

Plans call for the Equad to ultimately retail for a lofty US$28,600, although it can currently be preordered via the company website at a discount of up to 30%. Livaq founder and CEO David Medinain introduces the vehicle in the video below.

LIVAQ: The Epitome of Off-roading

Source: Livaq

