DRR says that a standard ATV can release more than 20 pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere from a single tank of gas, while registering up to 80 on a decibel meter. The Stealth E-ATV quadbike is eco-friendly and lives up to its Stealth moniker. It's been developed for search and rescue personnel, ecologists and environmentalists, but is designed so that any rider can quietly enjoy all-terrain adventures.

