© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

Upgraded everyday carry tool holds the key to multi-functionality

By Ben Coxworth
June 19, 2025
Upgraded everyday carry tool holds the key to multi-functionality
The KeyMaster 2.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
The KeyMaster 2.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The KeyMaster 2.0 features two built-in screwdrivers
1/5
The KeyMaster 2.0 features two built-in screwdrivers
The multitool offers 8.5- and 10-mm hex wrench holes
2/5
The multitool offers 8.5- and 10-mm hex wrench holes
The bottle opener, doing what it does best
3/5
The bottle opener, doing what it does best
The KeyMaster 2.0 has a claimed weight of 29 g (1 oz)
4/5
The KeyMaster 2.0 has a claimed weight of 29 g (1 oz)
The KeyMaster 2.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
5/5
The KeyMaster 2.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 5 images

If there's one thing that we're already used to carrying around with us, it's the humble house key. The titanium-bodied KeyMaster 2.0 multitool was designed with that fact in mind, as it stuffs 18 functions into a familiar key-shaped form factor.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the KeyMaster 2.0 is made by outdoor gear manufacturer EDC Monster. Among other things, the company has previously brought us a folding utility knife, a ratcheting multitool, and the original version of the KeyMaster.

Like the latter, the 2.0 takes the form of two key-like stacked multifunctional plates which are held together by a pivot point at the top.

A number of features have made their way over from the original into the 2.0. These include a folding replaceable scalpel blade, serrated saw blade, 1-inch/2.54-cm dual-scale ruler, spoke wrench, bottle opener, wire bender hole, firestarter rod, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, plus 8.5- and 10-mm hex wrench holes.

The KeyMaster 2.0 has a claimed weight of 29 g (1 oz)
The KeyMaster 2.0 has a claimed weight of 29 g (1 oz)

That's already a pretty impressive package, but the 2.0 adds a pry bar/nail puller, file, magnetic storage slot for two included screwdriver bits, and three driver sockets for those bits – a sixth-inch driver is located on the bottom end of the tool, plus a sixth- and quarter-inch driver are located on one side.

Oh yes, and there's also the obligatory slot for an optional vial of glow-in-the-dark tritium. Other optional extras include a titanium keychain, stainless steel neck chain, 20-piece bit set, and a matte black finish.

The bottle opener, doing what it does best
The bottle opener, doing what it does best

The whole rig measures 74 mm long by 35 mm wide by about 11 mm thick (2.9 by 1.37 by 0.43 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 29 g (1 oz).

Assuming the KeyMaster 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$65 will get you one – the planned retail price is $99. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

KeyMaster 2.0: The Upgraded 18-in-1 Titanium EDC Tool

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsEDCTitaniumKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!