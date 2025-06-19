Upgraded everyday carry tool holds the key to multi-functionality

If there's one thing that we're already used to carrying around with us, it's the humble house key. The titanium-bodied KeyMaster 2.0 multitool was designed with that fact in mind, as it stuffs 18 functions into a familiar key-shaped form factor.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the KeyMaster 2.0 is made by outdoor gear manufacturer EDC Monster. Among other things, the company has previously brought us a folding utility knife, a ratcheting multitool, and the original version of the KeyMaster.

Like the latter, the 2.0 takes the form of two key-like stacked multifunctional plates which are held together by a pivot point at the top.

A number of features have made their way over from the original into the 2.0. These include a folding replaceable scalpel blade, serrated saw blade, 1-inch/2.54-cm dual-scale ruler, spoke wrench, bottle opener, wire bender hole, firestarter rod, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, plus 8.5- and 10-mm hex wrench holes.

The KeyMaster 2.0 has a claimed weight of 29 g (1 oz) EDC Monster

That's already a pretty impressive package, but the 2.0 adds a pry bar/nail puller, file, magnetic storage slot for two included screwdriver bits, and three driver sockets for those bits – a sixth-inch driver is located on the bottom end of the tool, plus a sixth- and quarter-inch driver are located on one side.

Oh yes, and there's also the obligatory slot for an optional vial of glow-in-the-dark tritium. Other optional extras include a titanium keychain, stainless steel neck chain, 20-piece bit set, and a matte black finish.

The bottle opener, doing what it does best EDC Monster

The whole rig measures 74 mm long by 35 mm wide by about 11 mm thick (2.9 by 1.37 by 0.43 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 29 g (1 oz).

Assuming the KeyMaster 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$65 will get you one – the planned retail price is $99. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

KeyMaster 2.0: The Upgraded 18-in-1 Titanium EDC Tool

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

