The Phantom 2.0: A beloved titanium utility knife gets an upgrade

Improving on what users loved about its predecessor and then adding extra features, the Phantom 2.0 folding utility knife is claimed to now be even more perfectly suited to hiking, hunting, camping, wilderness survival, or regular everyday use around the home.

The Phantom 2.0 by the team at EDC Monster has gone gang-busters since it appeared on Kickstarter. At the time of writing, it’d raised over 13 times its pledge goal in a matter of days. To its creators, the Phantom 2.0 is more than a knife; it’s a paradigm shift in utility tools.

EDC Monster

Listening to feedback from users and backers of the first-generation Phantom, EDC Monster improved the tool. Of course, they kept Phantom 1.0’s much-loved flip opening and replaceable blades, but they also added more features to enhance its practicality and convenience.

EDC Monster

Still crafted using the highest quality titanium, added lines and grooves on both sides of the Phantom 2.0’s handle are designed to be visually appealing while providing an enhanced grip. The tool can now be opened three ways: thumb stud, front or back flipper. Roller bearings are claimed to make one-handed blade opening and closing smooth, effortless and fast; the knife can be opened in half a second.

EDC Monster

Doubling the number of tritium slots to include both sides means users won’t have to fumble around in the dark to find a cutting tool. And, when you’re not using it to carve wood, open boxes, cut fruit or paper, the Phantom 2.0 can be clipped securely to a pocket or carried on a lanyard.

Of course, all that use will dull the blade. Thankfully, the Phantom 2.0 has retained its topline feature, the rapid blade detachment mechanism, which allows users to swap blades effortlessly. The tool is also safer, with a liner lock feature ensuring the blade is securely and dependably held in place when fully unfolded or closed.

EDC Monster

Like its predecessor, the Phantom 2.0 is TSA-compliant. Simply remove the blade and carry the handle with you when you travel. And, considering it weighs a mere 2.7 oz (74.8 g), it won't account for much baggage weight.

EDC Monster has a range of exclusive deals available on Kickstarter. The Super Early Bird deal includes either the Phantom 2.0 and a pre-installed blade for US$129 or two of each for $248. Then there are the two Early Bird deals, which offer a single knife and blade for $139 or two for $268. If you’re buying in bulk, check out KS’s Special: five knives and five blades for $609. EDC Monster will ship anywhere in the world for free.

EDC Monster

You can also purchase add-ons such as replacement blades, lanyard beads, and customization such as personalized engraving or a black finish. The Phantom 2.0 will be available on Kickstarter until the 16th of February 2024. If the campaign continues to do well, delivery is expected to be in April 2024.

Source: Kickstarter