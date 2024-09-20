© 2024 New Atlas
Wrenching, ratcheting multitool builds on its older sibling

By Ben Coxworth
September 20, 2024
The PryMax 2.0 is presently on Kickstarter
We've already seen multitools with features such as pry bars, adjustable wrenches, ratcheting drive sockets and "everlasting" pens. The PryMax 2.0 combines all of things and more in one compact titanium package.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign (surprise!), the PryMax 2.0 is made by outdoor gear company EDC Monster. The firm previously brought us the Phantom 2.0 utility knife, the key-shaped KeyMaster multitool and the PryMax 2.0's predecessor, the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar.

Like the Pry Bar, the PryMax 2.0 is made of Grade 5 titanium and incorporates features such as a pry bar/nail puller/box cutter; a magnetic ratcheting drive socket (plus storage space for two included S2 steel alloy bits); a tungsten-tipped window breaker (for getting out of cars in emergencies); a lanyard/carabiner attachment hole; and a belt clip.

Another returning feature is a removable graphite-tipped everlasting pencil, which makes erasable pencil-like marks but wears so slowly that it doesn't need sharpening.

The everlasting pencil is now less likely to fall out
The everlasting pencil is now less likely to fall out

One of the big new features on the PryMax 2.0 is a mini adjustable wrench that also serves as a measuring caliper, smartphone stand and bottle opener (the Pry Bar has a traditional bottle opener). The 2.0 also adds a magnetic fixed-position quarter-inch bit driver on one end, and a short ruler along one edge.

EDC Monster is quick to point out that even the returning features have been improved. These improvements include a more secure location for the everlasting pencil; a more effective location for the window breaker; and a deeper belt clip.

The adjustable wrench in action
The adjustable wrench in action

The bidirectional ratcheting socket is also now removable, popping on and off of the main tool via an integrated magnet … although we're still not clear on how that boosts its functionality.

Should you be wondering, the whole shebang measures 138 mm long by 28 mm wide by 8 mm thick (5.4 by 1 by 0.3 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 95.6 g (3.4 oz).

Assuming the PryMax 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$159 will get you one – the planned retail price is $239. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

The PryMax 2.0: All-In-1 Titanium Multi-function Pry Bar

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

