Tiny wrench multitool gets reborn in a bigger, better and torquier form

By Ben Coxworth
March 04, 2025
The new TiSpanner 3.0 (left) alongside its puny predecessor, the 2.0
Although there are now a number of multitools that sport tiny adjustable wrenches, the TiSpanner was the first to do so. It's now available in a larger and beefier third-generation incarnation, aptly named the TiSpanner 3.0.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the TiSpanner 3.0 is made by Chinese titanium gadget manufacturer Titaner. The company previously brought us doo-dads such as an intricate circular slide rule, a clever measuring disc, and a folding-blade knife that can be opened with the same hand that's holding it.

The original TiSpanner was released in 2023, and measured just 57 mm long (when closed) by 20 mm wide by 8 mm thick.

Along with being a li'l wrench, it could also be used as a caliper-type measuring tool, nail-puller, and bottle opener. It could also be utilized to break automotive glass in the event of an accident, thanks to an integrated tungsten carbide stud at one end.

Like the Titaner products that came before it, the TiSpanner 3.0 is made mainly of machined titanium
Like the Titaner products that came before it, the TiSpanner 3.0 is made mainly of machined titanium

Last year Titaner improved on the original model, with the introduction of the TiSpanner 2.0. It was a bit thicker than its predecessor, plus it boasted added features such as both metric and imperial caliper measurement markings, a diamond-coated filing surface, and integrated magnets to keep the wrench from accidentally opening while being carried around.

The 2.0 was still almost the same size as the minuscule original, however, which limited its usefulness. That's where the TiSpanner 3.0 comes in.

The wrench doubles as a caliper-style measuring tool
The wrench doubles as a caliper-style measuring tool

It measures 78 mm long (when closed) by 30 mm wide by 9 mm thick, and reportedly tips the scales at 46 grams – for reference, the 2.0 weighs in at 25 g. This overall larger size makes it less fiddly to operate, allows it to grasp and measure larger objects (its jaws open up to 5 cm/2 in), and gives it a claimed 200% increase in wrenching torque.

There's also now an included double-ended T6 Torx/PH1 Phillips steel screwdriver bit, which is held in place by two magnets in a groove on one side of the wrench when not in use. Additionally, there are now markings on the back of the wrench that show how wide to open the jaws in order to accommodate seven different common nut sizes.

The included detachable bit in action
The included detachable bit in action

Features carried over from the 2.0 include the nail-puller, bottle opener, window-breaking stud, file, and wrench-retention magnets.

Assuming the TiSpanner 3.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$85 will get you one – the planned retail price is $170. Some of its functions are demonstrated in the video below.

TiSpanner 3.0: Enhanced Titanium Multitool

Source: Kickstarter

