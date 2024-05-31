TiSpanner 2.0 adds extra functionality to a tiny adjustable wrench

How do you improve on what is already likely the world's smallest adjustable-wrench titanium multitool? Well, Chinese company Titaner came up with a few ideas, which made their way into the manufacturer's new TiSpanner 2.0.

It was less than a year ago that Titaner successfully crowdfunded the first version of the TiSpanner, along with a nifty measuring ring known as the Tiroler. The TiSpanner 2.0 retains all of the original's features including the star of the show, an adjustable wrench that opens 36 mm wide and is 10 mm deep.

That wrench can additionally be utilized as a caliper-type measuring tool, thanks to incremental markings along its handle. While those markings were only in metric on the original, the 2.0 also has them in imperial along the handle's other side (although the prototypes in the supplied photos just show millimeter markings).

Unfortunately, there are still no numerals on either set of markings, making the measuring of things a little fiddlier than need be.

The TiSpanner 2.0 is available in titanium or stainless steel construction, both of which are offered in a sandblasted or polished finish Titaner

As with the original, the 2.0's wrench can additionally be used as a bottle opener and lid-popper, a smartphone stand, and a nail puller – the latter thanks to an integrated groove. There are also still a keyring hole and a tungsten window-glass-breaking stud on the non-wrench end of the tool.

One thing that does set the 2.0 apart from its predecessor is a stronger, thicker shaft and frame, along with two retention magnets – one in the shaft and a corresponding one in the frame – that keep the thing securely closed up when not in use. There's also an added nail file made of "diamond-coated material," which can alternately be used to sharpen the blades of pocket knives.

The TiSpanner 2.0 opens to a maximum width of 36 mm Titaner

Along with the hyped titanium version of the TiSpanner 2.0, Titaner is also offering a less expensive stainless steel model. Both measure 57 mm long by 20 mm wide by 6 mm thick (when closed), and tip the scales at a claimed 18 and 25 grams, respectively.

They're also both the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$38 will get you a steel model, with $53 required for one in titanium. Those figures are 45% off the planned retail price.

You can see the tool in use, in the video below.

TiSpanner 2.0 Compact Titanium Multitool

Source: Kickstarter

