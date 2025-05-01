© 2025 New Atlas
Titanium modular "superpen" is good to go for a century of use

By Ben Coxworth
May 01, 2025
Titanium modular "superpen" is good to go for a century of use
The Titaner Dragon Pearl pen is presently on Kickstarter
The Titaner Dragon Pearl pen is presently on Kickstarter
Each individual pen is stamped with its unique serial number and production date
A closer look at the pen's rolling pocket clip bead
The Titaner Dragon Pearl pen is presently on Kickstarter
The Dragon Pearl's components – a retainer keeps the spring from popping out when swapping in refills
Gadget freaks don't just like multitools and wristwatches – they're also big on fancy pens. If you're one of those folks, you might want to check out the titanium-bodied Dragon Pearl. The refillable, retractable ballpoint pen is warrantied for 100 years and a million clicks.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Dragon Pearl is made by Japanese company Titaner. The firm has previously brought us doo-dads such as a ring that serves the same purpose as a tape measure, an extendable multifunctional ruler, and a multitool which incorporates a tiny adjustable wrench.

One of the Dragon Pearl's biggest claims to fame is the fact that virtually the whole thing – inside and out – is constructed of Grade 5 titanium.

That even includes its spring along with the rest of its patented "Dual-Wing Trajectory" nib extension/retraction system. This setup is rated for over a million cycles, and its reportedly ultra-smooth operation is described as feeling like "gliding over baby-soft skin."

The Dragon Pearl's components – a retainer keeps the spring from popping out when swapping in refills
One part of the pen that isn't titanium is its actual "dragon pearl," a rolling glass (or ceramic) bead at the end of its pocket clip. According to Titaner, the rolling action of that bead keeps the clip from damaging the user's clothing as the pen is repeatedly taken in and out of their pocket.

The bead is available in color choices of red, black and blue, as are the ink refills from manufacturers Schneider and Schmidt. There's also an underwater-capable Fisher refill.

A closer look at the pen's rolling pocket clip bead
Because of the pen's modular design, users can choose between barrels with knurled or hexagonal grip patterns, plus they can opt for either a titanium or M390 hardened steel tip – the latter allows the tip to be used as an emergency glass-breaker when the nib is retracted.

Taking the whole multitool idea further, Titaner plans on also offering non-ballpoint tips equipped with tools such as a graphite "everlasting pencil," a scalpel blade, and different types of screwdriver bits.

Each individual pen is stamped with its unique serial number and production date
The whole pen measures 13 mm (0.5 in) wide – clip included – by 144 mm (5.7 in) long with the nib retracted, and reportedly tips the scales at 25 g (0.9 oz). Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$109 will get you one – 100-year warranty included. The planned retail price is $208.

You can see the Dragon Pearl in action, in the video below.

Titaner Dragon Pearl • Redefining the Titanium"Dream Pen"

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

