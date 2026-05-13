Versatile 12-in-1 ratchet screwdriver fits in your pocket for anytime DIY fixes

Screwdriver sets with multiple bits are a dime a dozen, but if you're working on smaller projects or struggling with screws in tight corners, a ratchet screwdriver is a better bet. And that's where the A06 looks like the right tool for the job.

Developed by Hong Kong-based ApexDrive, this is a compact set of 12 bits that fit into a two-port ratchet head, which delivers up to 44 lb.ft (60 Nm) of torque. They all slot into a modular magnetic case designed to hold each piece securely so they don't rattle around noisily.

The ratchet comes with four magnetic handle segments that snap together and can attach to any of the ratchet head's four sides, so you can tackle screws in hard-to-reach spots from various angles. That means you can combine them into a long handle, a short one, or a T depending on the best way to tackle the screw.

A06：The 18-in-1 Ratchet That Lives in Your Palm

The head's simple design allows you to magnetically slot a bit into one port of the head to tighten screws, and flip it over to loosen them.

Slot a bit into one of the head's ports to tighten a screw, and into the other to loosen it ApexDrive

The bits are made from high-strength Chrome Vanadium Steel that resists corrosion, and they should cover everything from furniture assembly to car repairs to opening up your laptop for upgrades.

The CRV bits promise high hardness and strength, and won't deform with extended use ApexDrive

The compact box is made from ABS plastic, with a soft molded inner holder to keep the bits, ratchet head, and handle segments in place. The entire package is designed to easily slip into a pocket, and weighs just over half a pound (246 g) in total.

The case is small enough to easily slide into pockets, and the entire package weigh just over half a pound ApexDrive

ApexDrive is crowdfunding the A06 on Kickstarter, where it's calling this an 18-in-1 set that counts the handle segments and two-sided ratchet head; I'm going with '12-in-1' because that's how many bits come in the box.

The A06 includes a range of bits to handle DIY projects big and small – from furniture and bikes to computers ApexDrive

In any case, it's set to retail at US$90, but you can snag one for as little as $26 via the A06 campaign page. Shipping varies by delivery location and the number of sets you order; a single unit will add about $10-$15 to your bill.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, ApexDrive has previously launched and shipped a screwdriver kit on Kickstarter last year, and has already covered its pledge goal for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide from August, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

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