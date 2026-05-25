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Knives and Multitools

Mag-locking carabiner keychains boast three levels of security

By Maryna Holovnova
May 25, 2026
Mag-locking carabiner keychains boast three levels of security
Titaner's Matrix line of carabiner keychains feature magnetic closures in place of standard springs, along with up to three separate locking mechanisms
Titaner's Matrix line of carabiner keychains feature magnetic closures in place of standard springs, along with up to three separate locking mechanisms
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The Titaner Matrix N3
1/5
The Titaner Matrix N3
Backers can choose between Micro-Blasted Titanium and DLC Black finishes
2/5
Backers can choose between Micro-Blasted Titanium and DLC Black finishes
The Titaner Matrix S3
3/5
The Titaner Matrix S3
The full Titaner Matrix lineup
4/5
The full Titaner Matrix lineup
Titaner's Matrix line of carabiner keychains feature magnetic closures in place of standard springs, along with up to three separate locking mechanisms
5/5
Titaner's Matrix line of carabiner keychains feature magnetic closures in place of standard springs, along with up to three separate locking mechanisms
View gallery - 5 images

Titaner is a company that has been producing titanium everyday carry (EDC) gear for more than 20 years. Its products typically focus on compact form, durability, and smart mechanical design. Its latest offering is called the Titaner Matrix. Currently available on Kickstarter, it’s a series of titanium carabiner keychains built around a unique multi-level locking system.

Standard keychains are usually treated as simple accessories. They often have fun designs and don't cost much.

Over time, however, the mechanism can loosen, increasing the risk of accidental opening. The consequences of losing keys can be very unpleasant and also pricey: not only do you need to replace the keys, but you may also have to deal with locksmith services, car towing fees, and maybe even replacing an entire lock for your house. This realization became the inspiration behind the Matrix. The main idea was to create a secure keychain that prevents accidental release and keeps your keys safely secured at all times.

The full Titaner Matrix lineup
The full Titaner Matrix lineup

Security has been Titaner’s focus for some time now. Previously, the company introduced a zipper lock, and this concept has now expanded into a full lineup of carabiners called the Matrix Family. It’s not just one product, but rather a whole series of keychains that vary in size, shape, security level, and price range, so everyone can find something for their individual needs. The naming system combines the series type, security level, and production year.

There are currently three levels of security, which represent the number of locking mechanisms. Level 1 uses a basic autolock system that offers the fastest access. Level 2 has both an autolock and a toggle switch to reduce accidental opening of the carabiner, while Level 3 combines the autolock, toggle switch, and an additional release button for extra security. The creators assure us that even the keychains with Level 3 are designed to be easy and intuitive to use, with locking and unlocking taking just one second.

The Titaner Matrix S3
The Titaner Matrix S3

Traditional springs inevitably lose tension after thousands of presses. Since Titaner aims to create lifetime products, it replaced the standard mechanical spring with a more stable and long-lasting magnetic system. The magnetic spring structure is powered by precision-aligned neodymium magnets that rely on controlled magnetic repulsion. Titaner claims that this mechanism feels smoother and can withstand up to one million presses without noticeable rebound loss.

As for the different series, each level includes models with slightly different shapes and configurations. For example, the G3 measures 70 x 27 x 5.5 mm (2.76 x 1.06 x 0.22 in), making it the largest product, while the N1 measures 61 x 24 x 5 mm (2.4 x 0.94 x 0.20 in), making it the most compact version. The L series is the lightest and the most affordable option, and it is also the only version that uses a conventional spring. All other keychains in the lineup feature the magnetic spring system.

Backers can choose between Micro-Blasted Titanium and DLC Black finishes
Backers can choose between Micro-Blasted Titanium and DLC Black finishes

Made from Grade 5 titanium, the carabiners are designed to withstand both heat and cold, while also resisting bending and corrosion. Every edge is chamfered through CNC machining to help prevent scratches inside the pocket, which often happens with cheap keychains. Importantly, even though the Matrix is claimed to be extremely durable, those carabiners are not intended for use in climbing.

The Titaner Matrix is available in two finishes: Micro-Blasted Titanium and DLC Black. The product also includes optional tritium tube inserts for better visibility in the dark. Every model comes with a 32-mm (1.26-in) stainless steel key ring.

The L1 is the most affordable option overall – it’s available to early backers for a pledge of US$29, with a planned retail price of $42. Models with the magnetic spring are more expensive and start at a pledge of $39, with a retail price of $59. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, shipping is expected to begin in September.

Titaner Matrix: The 3-Level Keychain Security System

Source: Kickstarter

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Knives and MultitoolsKickstarterEDCTitanium
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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