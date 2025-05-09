First dual-lock EDC knife is built for safety – and years of use

Okay, so you know how pocket knives can sometimes accidentally open up in your pocket or bag? Japanese hardware brand Titaner's new heavy duty EDC knife features what it's calling the world's first dual-lock system to prevent that from ever happening, in an ergonomic, adjustable titanium design.

You'll need to slide a latch, and also press a button to flip the blade open. Both actions produce an audible click, so you know for sure when the blade has fully folded out to 175 degrees. At that point, Titaner says it's secure enough to hold up an 11 lb (5 kg) weight.

The company also says it's designed the frame for a high degree of stability while cutting, so the blade won't wobble and you can work precisely on materials like leather. Plus, the blade doesn't come in contact with the frame when it's folded shut, so it doesn't wear down and dull over time.

The tactile locks both make audible clicks to let you know they've been engaged to let the blade flip open Titaner

You can swap out blades easily and without additional tools, and replacements from brands like Stanley, Deli, and Woodpecker will fit just fine. And if you want to adjust the play on the folding knife so it opens more smoothly or stays put when in use, you can loosen or tighten the pivot screw with an Allen wrench.

The knife measures just under 4 inches long and is less than an inch thick, making it easy to fit into most EDC kits Titaner

The Ti folding knife features a clip to securely snap on to your clothing or bag, and weighs just 2.93 oz (83 g). It measures 3.92 inches (99.5 mm) in length, is under an inch thick, so it should easily slide into most pockets. Made from Gr5 titanium, it's as strong as steel, and highly corrosion resistant.

The included durable clip can secure the knife onto luggage or clothing Titaner

What's neat about this knife is its thoroughly detailed build: there are more than 30 components in total, with the internals heat treated for wear resistance, and chamfered edges on most of the external metal parts. You'll even find a textured section on the handle to give you a better grip, and a lanyard slot that blends in with the frame's angular design.

The Ti folding knife is thoughtfully detailed, with chamfered metal parts, a textured grip, and a lanyard slot Titaner

All that comes at a substantial price, though. Titaner says the Ti folding knife will retail at US$399, but it's currently discounted on Kickstarter, where its crowdfunding campaign lists the knife at an introductory pledge level of $229. That does not include shipping (fees will be calculated separately by region after the campaign concludes by the end of May), or customs duties that will vary by country. It still isn't cheap, but it should last you a long time indeed.

The knife is made from corrosion-resistant Gr5 titanium, which means it should last you a long time Titaner

You can get the knife in either a standard sandblasted titanium finish, or a Deep Obsidian Black matte finish applied through an oxidation process for a little extra. You can also add on glowing tritium vials that slot into the frame, and paracord for the lanyard slot.

Optional illuminating tritium vials make it easy to spot the Ti folding knife in the dark Titaner

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, but assuming this one goes without a hitch, wolrdwide shipping is estimated to start from July. For what it's worth, Titaner has been in the EDC hardware business for years now, has crowdfunded other creations in the past, and sells a range of products through its site.

Source: Kickstarter