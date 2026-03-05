Titanium pocket tool bends four ways to ratchet drive any screw

The Arcos Driver aerospace-grade titanium pocket tool can crack even the most elusive screw. It packs a four-angle articulating head and three-mode ratchet into a 70-g (2.5-oz) frame. If it ships as built, it might be the last screwdriver you pocket.

There's a screw in every project that fights back - tucked behind a bracket, deep in a corner, at an angle that makes any straight screwdriver useless. TiMate, a Hong Kong tool company, says its new Arcos Driver was built for exactly that screw.

Graphic demonstrating the versatility of the Arcos Driver TiMate/Kickstarter

The central idea is an articulating head that locks at four positions: zero degrees (straight), 30 degrees, 60 degrees, and 90 degrees. That last angle transforms the tool into an L-shaped configuration, putting it in the same mechanical family as a hex/Allen key, but with a ratchet and interchangeable bits. In tight spaces where a straight driver can't complete a full rotation, that elbow geometry is the difference between finishing the job and abandoning it after hurting your wrist, skinning your knuckles, and questioning your life choices.

The tool weighs 70 g (2.5 oz) and measures 10.6 cm (4.2 in) long when in the default straightened position. The machined body is fashioned from aerospace-grade titanium alloy with carbon-fiber inlays. Titanium resists corrosion without surface coatings that flake over time, handles the cyclic stress of repeated fastening, and keeps weight low - advantages that stainless steel can't match without trade-offs.

Straight or angled, ratcheting or not, hex bits and more TiMate/Kickstarter

The ratchet runs in three modes: forward, reverse, and fixed lock. Each mode change clicks into place mechanically, so there's no guessing which direction you're driving. A free-spinning cap on the top end rotates under the palm, distributing pressure across the hand and reducing fatigue during longer jobs. These aren't novel ideas in large ratchet drivers, but combining them in a lightweight pocket format is where TiMate is making its bet.

A built-in magnetic compartment stores two bits. The tool will also ship with either a graphite marking tip - essentially a compact graphite pencil for layout work - or a hardened metal scribing tip for marking metal surfaces. Useful touches, though secondary to the core mechanism.

The Arcos accepts standard 6.35‑mm (1/4-in) hex bits natively - the global standard for interchangeable screwdriver bits - meaning you can connect any of the thousands of bits on the market without adapters. But TiMate also advertises 4-mm bit compatibility as an integrated feature, though it does require an included adapter to be used. The distinction matters more than the marketing suggests: an adapter adds length, introduces a potential point of play or wobble under torque, and is a small piece that can be lost mid-project. Not a deal-breaker, but worth knowing before you pledge.

Spare bits are stored in the removable top TiMate/Kickstarter

The Arcos Driver is currently live on Kickstarter, with pledge levels starting at HKD 739 (approximately US$94/€80), shaving some 39% off the expected retail price. TiMate is not a crowdfunding first-timer – the team's previous ratchet tools were funded and shipped – but such things always come with risks for backers. The company does acknowledge that potential issues may affect timelines – including that CNC machining titanium to tight tolerances being an exacting, expensive process. Small variations in material batches or production partner timelines can push delivery windows by months. However, its track record of past projects "frequently shipped ahead of schedule" is certainly reassuring, but not a guarantee.

On paper, the Arcos Driver is a coherent, well-considered tool that solves a real problem without unnecessary complexity. Whether the articulating mechanism holds up to sustained use - and whether that ratchet stays precise after a few hundred hours in a toolbox - is something only delivery and real-world testing will confirm.

If all goes to plan with the already funded Kickstarter, shipping is estimated to start from June.

Arcos Driver: 4-Angle Foldable Titanium Ratchet Screwdriver

Source: Kickstarter

