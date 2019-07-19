Snow Peak's clean and compact BBQ takes smoky meat flavors into the wildView gallery - 9 images
For many meat-eaters there's nothing quite like the taste of tender, smoky cuts, and the outdoor specialists at Snow Peak are looking to bring a little of that flavor into the wild. The company's new Smokemeister barbecue packs the capabilities of larger smokers into a trunk-friendly package, with easy setup once at camp for meat lovers on the move.
The Smokemeister is inspired by a type of BBQ smoker known as a bullet smoker, or vertical smoker. These consist of a pan for burning charcoal at the base, allowing the smoke to make its way upward through the cylindrical chamber to cook and infuse any meats that happen to be in its way.
Snow Peak's thinking is that the experience needn't be limited to backyards and balconies. Its Smokemeister weighs just 5 kg (11 lb) and stands 47 cm tall (18.5 in), with a width of 22 cm (8.5 in), meaning it can be easily packed into the back of the car as part of a camping adventure or perhaps even a picnic if the mood strikes.
A separate stand is inserted into the stainless steel body, where grills can be inserted at various heights depending on the kind of heat you want to expose your meats to. The lid on top can also be rested on top at various heights, depending on how much of that heat you want to lock in, with a clean-cut wooden handle on top to avoid burnt fingers.
The Smokemeister is available now through Snow Peak's website for US$245.
Source: Snow Peak
