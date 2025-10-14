Impossibly tough inflatable tent stands even stronger in 112-mph wind

Believe it or not, the 112-mph (180-km/h) wind capability of the all-new Heimplanet Mavericks Blue Ice inflatable exo-frame tent isn't what separates it from all tents that came before it. The Mavericks tent has been handling that kind of wind for over a decade. But the ultra-rugged expedition-grade inflatable has gotten some burlier fabric, improved drainage, better ventilation and other upgrades to become Heimplanet's self-declared strongest tent ever. And even with that tougher-than-ever design, the revamped big tent also comes ready to set up in half the time of the original.

After more than 10 full years of internal and customer expeditions that have seen the original Mavericks tent serve as base camp in harsh environments around the globe, Heimplanet has made some targeted improvements based on feedback and experience.

After countless expeditions like this one, feedback about the original Mavericks (pictured) led to the all-new Mavericks Blue Ice Heimplanet

Upon spotting the Mavericks Blue Ice, our eyes kept tricking us into thinking that one of the big, new improvements was the addition of a few new corners and crossmembers in the tent's entangled outer web of air beams – the "Inflatable Diamond Grid" in international Heimplanet parlance. Upon closer comparison with the original Mavericks Base Camp, however, we realized the tent's defining geodesic exoskeleton remains the same as before.

What has changed is the material the air frame holds up into tent form. Heimplanet adds a 5,000-mm silicone-polyurethane (sil/PU5,000mm) into the formulation of its polyester wall fabric to enhance tear resistance. The fabric still provides the same weatherproofing but with a bit of extra toughness for holding up to the type of extreme conditions for which the Mavericks was conceived.

The Mavericks Blue Ice features a roof peak redesign that helps to shed water and snow Heimplanet

The fabric has also been slightly redistributed around the roof area, where Heimplanet adds in a new peak support design for better moisture management. The company says the modification ensures rainwater drains more effectively and the tent better sheds snow so as not to get overloaded.

Heimplanet further improves upon the Blue Ice's ruggedness by slimming the tent fabric seams for improved waterproof sealing with stronger tape. To protect from equally discomforting interior water, Heimplanet reworks the ventilation system to boost airflow, even in heavy rain and wind conditions.

The Mavericks Blue Ice gains more tear-resistant fabric and tougher seam sealing Heimplanet

Beyond actual material and structural improvements, Heimplanet beefs up the Mavericks Blue Ice package with new components and accessories. The biggest addition is the inclusion of two separate two-way floor pumps, allowing two different people to inflate the tent simultaneously. This will effectively cut setup time in half, from an estimated 10 minutes to five minutes ... assuming no one's slacking off on pumping duties.

Also included as part of the standard package at launch is a revised set of stakes with 10 extra large stakes and eight standard stakes. A removable groundsheet, guy lines, repair kit and duffel bag round out the 55-lb (25-kg) package. The tent sleeps up to 10 people, maintaining the same 142-sq ft (13-sq m) floor area and 76.8-in (195-cm) interior height as the original.

The Mavericks Blue Ice floor plan Heimplanet

No one can tell us that US$6,439 isn't a crazy-big stack of cash for a tent, but the Mavericks Blue Ice actually cuts a couple hundred off the price of the original Mavericks, even as it adds the full upgrade suite. And packable 4-season expedition tents in this size range make up a notoriously expensive product category, whether they feature an inflatable frame or traditional hard poles.

Source: Heimplanet

