Hovering orbs to connect-a-cube camper communes: Best tents of 2025

It proved to be a fun year for tents. We tracked new tent designs of all styles, shapes and sizes a little more closely than we have in the past and saw a whole lot of innovation and activity. The year brought the further expansion of high-performance freestanding ultralight tents from boutique brands, the preponderance of covetable inflatable tents ranging from backpack size to multi-tent base camp size, the refinement of comfier, fuller featured rooftop tents, and the launch of a few flat-lying hammock tents designed for increased comfort and stability, from ground to air. Here's a look at our staff and reader favorites from 2025.