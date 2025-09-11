HoverTent is a full hanging tent ... or just a hammock, or just a tent

While there are now a ton of hammock tents to choose from, most of them take the form of not much more than a covered hammock. The HoverTent is actually a full flat-bottomed hanging tent, plus it can serve as a stand-alone hammock or a stand-alone ground tent.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the HoverTent was designed by German camper and all-around outdoorsy type Thomas Globner.

At the heart of the system is the 1.3-kg (2.9-lb) hammock.

Made of breathable monofilament ripstop nylon, it utilizes a paracord tensioning system in its flat(ish) sleeping surface that allows users to tweak its stretchability to their liking.

There's also a slot for inserting a third-party sleeping pad for extra comfort and insulation.

The hammock is suspended from one anchor point at either side – not at either end – via included webbing, and can hold a maximum weight of 120 kg (265 lb).

Next up is the 970-g (2.1-lb) tent.

Both the tent (pictured here without its floor) and the hammock are available in color choices of green and orange HoverTent

It has a silicone-coated ripstop nylon outer shell, a polyamide inner mosquito mesh, a polyurethane-coated ripstop nylon floor, and 8.5-mm 7001 aluminum alloy support poles. When the whole thing is staked to the ground, it can accommodate two people. When the top section (minus the floor) is zipped onto the hammock, maximum occupancy drops to one.

As an added bonus, the user's backpack can be slung underneath the hammock, freeing up space inside the tent.

The complete HoverTent setup has a claimed weight of 2.6 kg (5.7 lb) HoverTent

Assuming the HoverTent reaches production, a pledge of €326 (about US$383) will get you the hammock, €355 ($417) will get you the tent (inner mesh and floor not included), and €1,036 ($1,216) will get you a package that includes both the hammock and the full tent.

Source: Kickstarter

