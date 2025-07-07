Exo-frame hammock tent system works as a floating base-camp orb

There are loads of small sheltered hammocks and suspended tree tents out there, but many of them are a little old-fashioned – they require two or more trees to work. In contrast, the new Anymaka Hammock Tent brings its own suspension system, hanging from a portable folding stand so it can pitch anywhere, trees or not. Use it on the beach, open lawns, tundra, desert and anywhere else you can't find a single tree, let alone a perfectly spaced pair.

We came across the Hammock Tent while taking a look at the new Anymaka Portable Swing Chair, and to be honest, found the tent to be an even more interesting product than the chair. Anymaka introduced it in late 2024 as a way of using its original 3-second hammock stand as an overnight camping shelter. As such, it builds atop both the hammock stand and a compatible hammock, such as the company's Ultralight Double Hammock.

The tent essentially wraps the hammock into a personal cocoon, attaching to the same upper hammock-stand beams as the hammock itself and strapping taut to the stand's lower legs. It relies on the cross pole system from Anymaka's sunshade canopy to hold its hovering orb-like shape, protecting with a weatherproof 20D nylon shell. The full-mesh rooftop offers free-breathing ventilation and open views of the sparkling night sky. To batten down against inclement weather, campers can install the weatherproof canopy over top the mesh roof.

The Anymaka Hammock Tent relies on the frame members for the weatherproof Canopy Anymaka

The Anymaka tent includes weatherproof outer and mesh inner zippered doors on both sides, offering plenty of ventilation for comfort. It also includes mesh windows with waterproof shades and interior mesh storage pockets.

Anymaka's double hammock is technically a two-person, but we don't imagine two people slung in a single hammock will make for a particularly comfortable night of sleep. That said, creative adventurers have made beds out of less comfortable spaces, so that'll ultimately be up to the individuals. The hammock stand is rated for 550 lb (249 kg), and the tent fabric hangs less than 3 lb (1.4 kg) of total weight on top of that stand, so we reckon there's room to get creative.

The Anymaka Hammock Tent includes two doors with mesh inners, windows and a mesh rooftop for loads of airflow Anymaka

The Hammock Tent fabric packs down into a sack measuring roughly 13 x 7 in (33 x 18 cm) and weighing 2.9 lb (1.3 kg). Of course, the real bulk and weight comes from the remainder of the kit, particularly the 25.3-lb (11.5-kg) folding hammock stand. The Ultralight Double Hammock adds 1.2 lb (544 g), and the canopy kit tacks on another 1.7 lb (771 g). So all in, you're at around 31 lb (14 kg) – clearly a piece of equipment aimed at car camping, not ultralight backpack hammocking.

The Hammock Tent is currently on sale for US$109, an option aimed at those who already have the Anymaka canopy. Those who don't can get a tent/canopy combo for $189, while those who don't have the stand can package it with the Ultralight Double Tent for a sale price of $289. So, much like the weights, the prices add up as you put together all the necessary components, and you're looking at $478 for the full setup.

We suppose the Anymaka system is downright ultralight and ultra-cheap in comparison to Tentsile's stand-mounted tree tent setup, but it's well more expensive than something like the Republic of Durable Goods' full camping hammock setup.

Source: Anymaka

