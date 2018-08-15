Hanging Bivymok tree tent holds half a tonView gallery - 10 images
Suspended tents are one of the big trends to sweep through the camping scene lately, with a range of shelters available that hoist adventurers into the air and away from the creepy crawlies, the cold, and anything else that might threaten a good night's rest. The Bivymok is a new two-part solution for those fed up with ground-based sleeping, consisting of a single-pole tent and a tree-suspended hammock platform built to hold some seriously heavy loads.
The tent component of the Bivymok system can be used as a standalone shelter for two people and is nothing too sophisticated. Quickly lifted with a single aluminum pole, the tent is accessed via a wide zippered entry and is covered with a soft polyester mesh, keeping the bugs out and allowing for 360-degree views of the surroundings.
If there's rain on the radar, a ripstop polyester rainfly can be slipped over the top, while a bathtub floor is also waterproofed to keep its inhabitants dry.
But the way the system is suspended in midair is where the Bivymok differs a little to the many tree tents we've seen. A separate polyester webbing net attaches to the trees around a campsite with included polyester straps, and could for all intents and purposes be used as a hammock to kick back and enjoy nature – or ride your quad-bike on, or whatever.
With the ability to hold 1,000 lb (453 kg) and measuring over 8 ft (2.4 m) long and 4 ft (1.2 m) wide, the Bivymok can comfortably accommodate two large adults. The tent component attaches to the webbed platform with included buckles and straps, while a set of four climbing carabiners is also included to make rigging it up more convenient.
Multimok, the maker of Bivymok, is running an Indiegogo campaign to gather funds for a production run and plans to start shipping this month if all goes to plan. The entire setup, consisting of the platform, tent and rainfly, is available for pledges of US$199, though separate components can be pre-ordered at lower price points.
