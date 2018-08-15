Suspended tents are one of the big trends to sweep through the camping scene lately, with a range of shelters available that hoist adventurers into the air and away from the creepy crawlies, the cold, and anything else that might threaten a good night's rest. The Bivymok is a new two-part solution for those fed up with ground-based sleeping, consisting of a single-pole tent and a tree-suspended hammock platform built to hold some seriously heavy loads.