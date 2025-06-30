Insectoid hammock pod is your self-suspending personal cocoon

A couple years ago, startup Anymaka launched a travel-ready hammock system that flips open in seconds so you can hang anywhere, including in other completely treeless environments. One potential problem: The hammock can technically fit two people, and you might not want to share. For those situations, there's the new Portable Swing Chair, an equally fast-pitching piece of kit that slims the hammock down to solo chair size. Bring it on all your outdoor adventures or simply use it as a more comfortable lounge experience at home.

Anymaka says that it's sold over 50,000 units of its original hammock stand since it first launched on Kickstarter in 2023. With the new Portable Swing Chair, it looks to keep its numbers marching upward.

The Portable Swing Chair has four base legs and two curved upper frame arms and is essentially a sized-down version of the original Anymaka hammock stand. The frame folds in a matter of seconds with a simple pull mechanism that compacts those six limbs down into a 33.5 x 13.8 x 7.9-in (85 x 35 x 20-cm) carry bag that can be hauled on the shoulder or worn like a backpack.

The carry bag works as a shoulder bag or backpack for flexible transport Anymaka

That doesn't make it a proper piece of backpacking gear, given that it weighs 21.6 lb (9.8 kg) when packed and doesn't leave much back space for actual shelter and wilderness essentials, but it does mean you can hike it to your favorite overlook or spot on the beach and enjoy a scenic suspended sit.

The stand itself sets up as quickly as it breaks down thanks to its one-motion design. The hammock then secures to the frame, and you're all ready to have a seat.

The Hammock Chair is designed for easy reclining Anymaka

Anymaka recommends using its purpose-built Hammock Chair, which clips right into place, but users can also use their own gathered-end hammocks so long as they measure 9 to 12 feet (2.7 to 3.7 m) long by 5 to 7.1 feet (1.5 to 2.2 m) wide, which will ensure the best comfort. It's also compatible with Anymaka's own ultralight double hammock.

As far as hammock chairs go, the Portable Swing Chair allows for more versatile positioning than something more structured like Nemo's new Stargaze Recliner. Those using it can sit upright, sit cross-legged, lean back, sit diagonally so the hammock fabric supports their legs, and otherwise move and contort into various positions for extra comfort. Anymaka promises the same kind of comfortable, pressure point-free, body-conforming support of a traditional hammock, just in chair form. Of course, you can also swing back and forth.

Sit with your legs up, down, reclined, upright and more Anymaka

Anymaka has carefully chosen materials for a combination of lightweight transport and sturdy, durable use. The aircraft-grade aluminum frame is formed with a hydraulic press for strength and integrity, then powder-coated for protection. The PA6 impact-resistant nylon feet provide stability on various terrain while holding up to harsh UV rays and other weather elements. The 40D ripstop nylon hammock fabric supports up to 300 lb (136 kg), while the 304 stainless steel hardware keeps the individual stand parts secure and functioning as one.

Anymaka is promoting the Portable Swing Chair on Kickstarter now, offering it at pledge levels of US$159+ for the stand alone, $189 for the stand and hammock chair, or $269 for a full kit that includes the stand, the hammock chair, a sunshade and a removable cupholder.

Anymaka's full Portable Hammock Chair kit includes a sunshade and cupholder Anymaka

The campaign looks like it could rival the success of Anymaka's $1.4 million 2023 hammock stand campaign, as it's already raised over $640,000 with a month left to go. And that's on a modest $10,000 goal. More good news: Assuming Anymaka's plans play out, backers will have their hammock chairs as soon as August 2025 so they'll still be able to catch plenty of prime hammocking weather before cold sets in – at least in the Northern Hemisphere.

See the Portable Swing Chair in action in the intro video.

anymaka Portable Swing Chair: Set Up in 3s, Unwind All Day

Source: Anymaka

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

