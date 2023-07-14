anymaka hammock stand goes up in a claimed three seconds

Although there are plenty of portable hammock stands on the market, their take-anywhere convenience may be negated if they take too long to set up. That shouldn't be a problem with the anymaka, as it reportedly goes up in just three seconds.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the anymaka is designed for use with any third-party gathered-end hammock. That said, a system-specific hammock is available as an optional extra.

When not in use, the folded aircraft-grade aluminum alloy anymaka can be carried inside a padded case measuring 41 inches long by 10 in wide by 8 in high (104 by 26 by 20 cm). The stand itself weighs 23 lb (10.4 kg).

Setting the anymaka up is just a matter of pulling its two arms open and letting the whole thing snap into shape. The hammock then simply gets hooked onto the ends the arms. Eight adjustment points on each arm allow users to set the hammock tension to their liking. They can also hang the hammock in such a way that it serves as a chair or semi-reclined lounger.

The anymaka in chair mode anymaka

Once it's time to stop hammocking, the anymaka is folded up by pushing each of its arms down, then lifting it up by a handle in the middle.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$209 will get you an anymaka stand of your own – the planned retail price is $349. A pledge of $245 (retail $438) will get you a package that includes a hammock.

The setup process is demonstrated in the video below.

anymaka:The Portable Hammock Stand that Sets Up in 3 Seconds

Source: Kickstarter

