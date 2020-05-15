© 2020 New Atlas
Tentsile stand keeps tree tents up in the air without trees

By C.C. Weiss
May 14, 2020
Tentsile stand keeps tree tent...
Trees
Trees aren't the only way to get a raised vantage point
Tentsile tent all lit up on the new Backyard Tree Tent and Hammock Stand
The new stand is designed to work with most of Tensile's existing tents and hammocks
Many a plane ticket is a cheaper way of getting into the air than a Tentsile tent and stand combo, but the Tentsile duo will be there to get you up in the air any time you need an escape
We've seen hammock stands before, some even atop vehicle roofs or inside the car itself. But it's a different ballgame when the hammock is actually a large triangular tent for three people. Tentsile's new stand weighs nearly 100 lb (45 kg) and stretches out more than 15 feet (4.6-m). It looks something like a spacecraft on the verge of takeoff, but if you find yourself needing to hang a Tentsile tent in an open field, beach or yard, it's a piece of kit you'll be happy to have on hand.

We've taken both hammock and tree tents on camping trips before, and even when venturing inside thick forests, the question is always lurking: What if I don't find the trees I need to string this thing up? In fact, we once experienced such a roadblock, not because there weren't trees around but because the campground banned the use of tree shelters, in order to protect the trees. We lucked out in snagging an extra ground tent from a fellow camper, but otherwise we'd have been stuffed uncomfortably in the car for the night (or three, as it happened).

We're not sure that we would have had space to load in a 98-lb (44-kg), 5-foot (1.5-m)-long packed tent stand along with the 30-lb (13.6-kg) Tentsile tent and all our other camping gear, but Tentsile's rather non-poetically named Backyard Tree Tent and Hammock Stand does provide an alternative for the very situation we faced. Beyond hammock bans, Tentsile campers may also find themselves grounded by a lack of properly spaced trees — or trees all together.

Many a plane ticket is a cheaper way of getting into the air than a Tentsile tent and stand combo, but the Tentsile duo will be there to get you up in the air any time you need an escape
Many a plane ticket is a cheaper way of getting into the air than a Tentsile tent and stand combo, but the Tentsile duo will be there to get you up in the air any time you need an escape

Assembled from a series of aluminum tubes and stainless steel nuts and bolts, the Tentsile stand is something of an equilateral triangle with legs and pronged corners. The corner prongs include the connector and pulley hardware needed to attach and tighten the straps, lifting the tent up to hover several feet in tree-free air. Tentsile estimates a 15-minute set-up time.

The stand is designed to work with Tentsile models ranging from the single-person UNA to the three-person Stingray, Stealth and Vista tents. It also works with the brand's three-person Trillium hammocks.

All that metal suggests that a Tentsile tent + stand won't be the cheapest way to "hang out," and the stand MSRP of $999 proves that correct. If you pre-order soon, though, you can dial that pain down to a $799 early bird price ... just remember, that's in addition to the three- or four-figure price of the Tentsile tent itself. Stand deliveries are currently planned for late June.

Source: Tentsile

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
