1-min tent fuses huge panoramic views with burly canvas construction

The Mouflon Tent from Belgian-American company CanvasCamp pulls together a rugged canvas build, instant-pitching integrated hub frame, and massive windows on all four sides like no other tent we've seen. Whether you're leisurely camping at a local park or overlanding through harsh, storm-battered backlands, this three-person A-frame is ready to provide the exact level of protection you need, in as little as a minute after arrival.

Covering new innovations can be a real deep, messy rabbit hole. We didn't set out to cover multiple tents right around the official start of winter for most of the world's population, but looking back at the year's coolest tent designs ultimately lead us to a few impressive models we'd never seen before.

Instead of putting them off into a new year/new gear cycle that kicks off with the absolute chaos of CES and subsequent international events, we figured we might as well dedicate the slow, quiet week before Christmas to that, even if camping might be about as far from top of mind as it'll ever be for many people.

So here we are, following up an amazing Japanese glamping tent design with a smaller but equally compelling glamping tent from the US market. We suppose the compact Mouflon is optimized for more down-to-earth car camping, but CanvasCamp does specialize in large canvas bell and cabin tents aimed specifically at refined glamping affairs. Consider the Mouflon a hybrid design that would feel equally at home as a couple's rental at a pricy glamping resort or next to an old, dusty beater pickup at a primitive campsite.

The Mouflon is built to sleep two or three adults or up to four children CanvasCamp

The Mouflon is one of the newest, smallest offerings in CanvasCamp's impressively deep lineup of tents, shrinking down the company's signature rugged canvas construction to two/three-person size. It also simplifies things with a preinstalled frame similar to the one used by Gazelle and other hub tent manufacturers, incorporating it into an A-frame form rather than a large polyhedron.

CanvasCamp uses an aluminum integrated pole structure in place of the fiberglass poles common in this style of pre-framed design. Having had integrated fiberglass poles in our own instant tent crack at the hub and leave tiny glass strands all over the tent floor, rendering it unusable for the night, we now much prefer the idea of aluminum and are happy to see it used here.

Much like Gazelle tents and other instant-pitch hub designs, the Mouflon pitches into freestanding form with a couple pulls of the hub handles CanvasCamp

The Mouflon packs down to a manageable carry size of 47 x 8 x 8 in (120 x 20 x 20 cm) and weighs 32 lb (14.5 kg). It's designed to set up in one minute flat – simply unfold the tent body and pull each of the two side hubs out, and it's already standing. It can be staked and guyed out or used without stakes on hard or uncooperative ground.

All four of the Mouflon sides feature large mesh panels framed out by Tentrex poly-cotton canvas at the edges and around the central-hub X-framed poles. The result is a tent that feels like one big, three-dimensional window, providing panoramic views of the earthly surroundings in every direction, as well as the night sky above – we're not sure the actual no-see-um mesh here competes with the special high-clarity UltraVue mesh of SkyView tents, but the Mouflon does use a similar percentage of pure-mesh construction to keep sight lines clear.

A peek of what the inside looks like ... pretty damn good to us CanvasCamp

Of course, not every night of camping is spent below a clear, brilliant stargazing sky – some nights are downright dreadful. In this event, the Mouflon's two full-length sidewall fly sheets unroll from their tie-off point at the A-frame ridge, zipping and staking into place to offer campers full weather protection. Each centrally zippered mesh door features like-shaped fly panels that zip together and stake into vestibules so campers can quickly cover the entire tent in weatherproof-breathable 210 g/sq m poly-cotton canvas.

The Mouflon's canvas is treated for water repellency and UV, mold and rot resistance, designed to shed heavy rain. In addition to rolling the side flys up or securing them down over the tent, campers can set each one up as an awning with the included steel poles.

Once the rainclouds break, simply roll the fly fabric up, strap it in place and enjoy the huge panoramic mesh windows CanvasCamp

The Mouflon is designed to comfortably sleep two adults with their luggage stored inside, three adults atop sleeping pads with no additional gear inside, or four children on sleeping pads, no gear. The tent features a number of integrated storage pockets and organizers for stashing away smaller EDC/camping items like phones, wallets and headlamps.

Along with the mesh/poly-cotton body, integrated aluminum pole system and steel awning poles, the Mouflon tent includes a heavy-duty waterproof polyethylene ripstop floor, UV-treated polyester guy lines and forged-steel stakes. It stands 4.3 feet (1.3 m) high and has a floor area just over 46 sq ft (4.3 sq m).

The fly sidewalls set up as awnings with the included poles and guy lines, adding extra shade and weather coverage CanvasCamp

CanvasCamp launched the Mouflon tent close to two years ago and sells it for a retail of US$459. We found it a few days too late for our Best Tents of 2025 list, but given its impressive mix of sturdy construction, lightning-quick setup and panoramic viewing, it already seems a shoe-in for next year's round-up.

Source: CanvasCamp

