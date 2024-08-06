Hyper-light pickup camper mods infinitely to adapt to every mission

With a base weight estimated at a nice round 550 lb (249 kg), the Stealth pickup camper from Peak Performance Campers is the lightest we've ever covered. Thanks to Peak's extruded aluminum-framed Modu-Lock component system, it's also the most versatile, readily transforming from an empty composite pop-top shell to a fully equipped base camp. Reshuffle those components to dial in comfort and adapt the camper to trips of all lengths and objectives.

It's still impressive to develop a pickup camper that weighs an even 1,000 lb (454 kg) or so, but for the past several years, a number of manufacturers have been shaving weights down well into three-figure territory. Peak Performance is the first we've come across that claims to practically halve that 1,000-lb figure, using a wood-free fiberglass-skinned composite construction with aluminum exoskeleton to whittle weight as low as it possibly can.

The Stealth's estimated base weight of 550 lb (250 kg) is a full 50 lb (22 kg) lighter than our previous ultralight pickup camper king, the teardrop-style TC Truck Camper. Peak makes that impressive weight claim while still offering a pop-top-expandable design with well more interior space than TC's non-alcove fixed-roofer, complete with a configurable main floor and 76 x 54-in (193 x 137-cm) alcove bed area. We don't quite buy Peak's claim of sleeping up to six people (not with any type of self-respecting comfort, anyway), but with a couch or two, it could certainly sleep three to four without getting overly cozy.

One of Peak's first floor plans and sure to be a staple, this one has a classic layout with small dinette just below the bed, corner kitchen block and storage module Peak Performance Campers

Peak continues to rely on aluminum-framed composite construction when it comes to building out lightweight modular furniture and storage components meant to be installed, removed and rearranged in countless ways. Stealth buyers can design their ideal floor plan or even different floor plans for different trips, rearranging things based on factors like activities planned, number of people, gear required, etc. Have a digital nomad's escape one trip, a rolling ski lodge the next, a family camper, and so on.

Peak calls its system Modu-Lok and starts it off with more than 100 feet (30 m) worth of preinstalled L-track and nearly 150 prebuilt mounting points in the base Stealth shell. From there, buyers can select modules and components, building out a light but functional interior.

Peak Performance Campers

Peak has been working overtime developing different modules and detailing them on its YouTube page. It's shown various kitchen units that have included an integrated sink/single-burner stove, refrigerator slide or shelf, water supply and storage. One of its primary kitchen designs even features a detachable upper, with stove, sink and worktop, that drops into an accompanying collapsible stand for outdoor use. Peak says that the camper still weighs under 700 lb (318 kg) dry when equipped with multiple module options.

Beyond full modules, Peak offers other storage and organizational solutions, like MOLLE panels and ceiling webbing, so users can get the most out of their compact living space. The integrated mounting points and track make it easy to add these accessories and continually update the build as you identify new problems and needs out in the field.

MOLLE panels add more storage versatility wherever you want Peak Performance Campers

Right now, it seems very much like Peak is in the brainstorming stage, building and testing out all kinds of concepts that pop to mind. It seems like it would benefit from really fleshing out a few specific retail components, unless it's planning to focus on custom builds and use its own concepts as a springboard.

The Stealth has a narrow 6.2-foot-long (1.9-m) base and is designed to fit the majority of trucks on the US market, from full-size icons like the Ford F-Series and Ram 1500, to mid-size mod-machines like the Toyota Tacoma. The base model starts at US$24,000, and while it's primarily an empty camper shell, it includes the aforementioned Modu-Lok mounting points and tracks, electrical prewiring, and an accompanying Apple iOS/CarPlay app that works with embedded leveling and humidity sensors, as well as add-on hardware.

No wedge here – Peak gives campers nearly 7 feet of standing room with a full-length pop-up roof Peak Performance Campers

Peak stresses that the Stealth is built to be strong and rugged enough for off-road rambling, and the camper has been developed and tested as a climbing approach vehicle and base camp. It's also developing a lighter pickup bed wall-mounted camping topper that might just rival the Catapult Launch as the most mod-ready pop-up topper on the market.

Source: Peak Performance

