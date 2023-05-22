© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Ultralight TC Truck Camper lets you teardrop camp in your pickup bed

By C.C. Weiss
May 22, 2023
Ultralight TC Truck Camper lets you teardrop camp in your pickup bed
The Truck Camper has a distinctive vertical-back teardrop-style shape to it
The Truck Camper has a distinctive vertical-back teardrop-style shape to it
View 12 Images
The new TC Truck Camper immediately stood out from the dozens and dozens of other truck campers and toppers at Overland Expo West 2023
1/12
The new TC Truck Camper immediately stood out from the dozens and dozens of other truck campers and toppers at Overland Expo West 2023
The Truck Camper has a distinctive vertical-back teardrop-style shape to it
2/12
The Truck Camper has a distinctive vertical-back teardrop-style shape to it
The TC Truck Camper comes standard as a solo camper with plenty of room to store the essentials
3/12
The TC Truck Camper comes standard as a solo camper with plenty of room to store the essentials
TC does not advertise a toilet option, but the basic portable toilet slides neatly under the bed
4/12
TC does not advertise a toilet option, but the basic portable toilet slides neatly under the bed
The extendable bed option includes a slide-out sleep platform to make the Truck Camper a two-sleeper
5/12
The extendable bed option includes a slide-out sleep platform to make the Truck Camper a two-sleeper
TC Teardrops suggests pairing the Truck Camper with a set of Decked drawers
6/12
TC Teardrops suggests pairing the Truck Camper with a set of Decked drawers
TC Truck Camper options include securable water storage, an awning and a hot outdoor shower system
7/12
TC Truck Camper options include securable water storage, an awning and a hot outdoor shower system
Teardrop campin' on your pickup truck
8/12
Teardrop campin' on your pickup truck
With no pop-up roof, the TC Truck Camper is ready to roll after closing the door and flipping the truck's tailgate
9/12
With no pop-up roof, the TC Truck Camper is ready to roll after closing the door and flipping the truck's tailgate
Inside the TC Truck Camper
10/12
Inside the TC Truck Camper
Heading out to find base camp ...
11/12
Heading out to find base camp ...
TC Teardrops Overland trailer model
12/12
TC Teardrops Overland trailer model
View gallery - 12 images

The all-new TC Truck Camper was one of the truly eye-grabbing exhibits at this year's Overland Expo West. It looks quite literally like a wheel-less teardrop trailer hoisted up into a pickup bed. But the new micro-camper is more than just an oddity, as it's one of the lightest hard-sided truck campers available, at one of the least expensive price points.

Wisconsin-based TC Teardrops has been building teardrops since 2008. Available in multiple degrees of off-road readiness, its trailers have a distinctive look with a Kamm tail-like combination of sharply angled tailgate and vertical rear wall, TC's own spin on the iconic teardrop shape.

TC Teardrops Overland trailer model
TC Teardrops Overland trailer model

Because of that unique trailer shape, it was clear immediately that the company didn't merely rip its existing teardrop body from its chassis and plant it on a pickup to create the Truck Camper. Instead, it developed a new aluminum-composite truck camper to task.

TC's alu-skinned composite design delivers a solid structure while saving weight and eliminating the corrosion-prone wood often used in teardrops and truck campers. The camper weighs in at a base of 600 lb (272 kg), lighter than any full-height, full-floored hard-sided truck camper we're aware of.

To achieve the low weight, TC also eliminated the sleeper alcove almost universal on small truck campers. The resulting upright shape is part of what grabs one's attention and was the only such design we laid eyes on at Overland Expo – though it's not the only one out there.

Teardrop campin' on your pickup truck
Teardrop campin' on your pickup truck

Unlike other non-alcove campers, TC's design stands straight up inside the truck bed, rather than extending out over the box walls. The camper is meant to stand atop a bed deck, and TC recommends the Decked drawer system that's become the American standard for truck drawers.

While the drawers will add to the total cost of the camper, they also improve the overall functionality of the camping system by keeping cooking gear and other provisions readily accessible. The cooler or fridge can then store inside the Truck Camper, and the pickup tailgate can double as a work surface.

TC Truck Camper options include securable water storage, an awning and a hot outdoor shower system
TC Truck Camper options include securable water storage, an awning and a hot outdoor shower system

Like an actual teardrop trailer, the Truck Camper has little space for more than a double bed and some storage inside. In fact, it comes standard as a solo camper with a single mattress. Buyers who aren't comfortable going it alone can add an optional split double bed with slide-out. The slide-out becomes a secondary platform for the dual-mattress double bed at night, then slides away to clear storage and entry space during the day. The single mattress can work as a bench with the slide-out stored away.

The TC Truck Camper comes standard as a solo camper with plenty of room to store the essentials
The TC Truck Camper comes standard as a solo camper with plenty of room to store the essentials

Beyond that, the Truck Camper includes a tall rear door with window, two windows on each side and passive air vents. We thought for sure the topographic exterior was just a special show edition to add extra pop, but that also comes as standard, in buyer's choice of white or black.

The Truck Camper starts at $10,800 for the solo model and $12,000 for the double-bed model, carving a space between low-priced camping toppers (no camper floor) like the Radica Moonlander and Go Fast Camper and larger, more well-equipped lightweight truck campers like those from Scout and Kimbo. Available TC options include a drop-down outdoor shower room, hot water heater, 19-L water canister with mounting bracket, and heating port.

The Truck Camper is available to order now, and interested parties can get a custom quote through TC's website by entering their truck make/model and desired build spec.

Source: TC Teardrops

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

OutdoorsRVCampingOutdoorsteardrop trailersoverland expo west 2023
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!