750-lb truck camper is a honeycomb habitat adaptable to off-grid kings

One of the longstanding trailblazers in the American overland scene, Arizona-based AT Overland is back with one of its most promising truck camping solutions yet. The Goldilocks of its Aterra series, the all-new Aterra Slide-In turns any Toyota Tundra or Ford F-150 into an ultra-capable overland explorer with its own hard-sided standing-height shelter. Buy it as a shell and outfit it yourself or pick and choose from AT Overland's long list of options to create a versatile, adaptable floor plan.

While we've seen ultralight slide-in pickup campers with above-cab alcoves that weigh as little as 550 lb (249 kg), the vast majority of the market exists above 1,000 lb (454 kg)– much of it way above that mark. So when a slide-in camper drops in hundreds of pounds less than that, it definitely warrants a closer look.

The AT Overland Aterra Slide-In is the third model in the Aterra series of truck campers AT Overland

Using a honeycomb composite body construction, AT Overland is able to tug the weight of the new Aterra Slide-In down as low as 757 lb (343 kg) for the base shell. That's especially impressive when you consider that the unit has a full 6 feet 9 in (2 m) of standing height inside its fully insulated solid walls, no pop-up roof, tent fabric or expansion of any kind.

What you do get with that shell is a cabover bed with slide-out extension to a full 74 x 80-in (188 x 203-cm) RV king-size sleeping area, a 3-in-thick (7.6-cm) mattress to fill that extendible platform, four dual-pane Tern windows with screens and blinds, and a lockable Tern entry door. The shell itself is made from 1-in (2.5-cm) honeycomb composite that offers an R6 insulation value for the walls and an R7 for the beveled roof. A polyurea coating protects the exterior and interior against UV rays.

The extendable bed is just 2 inches narrower than a residential king-size bed, providing a spacious night of sleep with up to 32 in of headroom above it AT Overland

For an extra $2K, buyers can upgrade to a more complete experience with the Aterra Slide-In Standard model. It includes all the same structural and interior features as the shell and adds in a front electrical cabinet with cushioned seat, 105-Ah Lion Energy lithium battery, Redarc battery management system and charger, a 185-W rooftop solar panel, two foldaway wall-mounted tables at countertop height, a series of USB and 12V outlets around the interior, a DC port on the roof for hooking up a Starlink Mini satellite internet dish, dimmable interior LED lighting, and a Tern roof vent fan. Also included is a safety package with LP/CO detector, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, My Medic first aid kit and Fenix flashlight.

The Standard package adds 60 lb (27 kg) to the build for a total camper base weight of 817 lb (371 kg), still quite lightweight.

Along with the various storage and equipment modules, AT Overland offers a Lagun swivel table as an option AT Overland

From there, buyers can go beyond the basics and equip their Aterra Slide-In from AT Overland's ecosystem of accessories sourced from top-tier off-road, RV and overland brands. Some options include a Truma Vario heater, Nomadic Cooling rooftop A/C, Joolca hot water heater and exterior-mounted ensuite shower enclosure, 10-lb propane tank holder, MOLLE panel, Trobolo dry composting toilet, and 50-L National Luna fridge/freezer.

As for all the bamboo and black composite furnishings shown in the interior photos, those are various Heksa furniture and storage modules, many of them housing Step 22 storage boxes for quick-access organization. Available options include cushioned bench seats, a floor-mounted sink module with basin and 45-L water tank, multi-cubby cabinets, and a box to hold the portable toilet.

This Aterra Slide-In camper includes the sink module up front, a Lagun dining table and a National Luna fridge/freezer AT Overland

AT Overland debuted the all-new Aterra Slide-In at last month's Overland Expo Southern California show, and the new model finds a comfortable home in the middle of the Aterra lineup between the Aterra XL Flatbed camper AT launched in 2021 and the light, pickup bed wall-mounted Aterra Topper launched in 2023. The Slide-In Shell retails for US$29,995, while the Standard comes in at $31,995. Additional options are priced individually and can be found in the link below.

The Aterra Slide-In is currently available for the full spectrum of full-size ICE-driven US-market trucks with 5.5- to 8-foot beds and will launch for midsize trucks with 5- and 6-foot beds in 2026. Expected lead time for new orders is four to five months.

Source: AT Overland