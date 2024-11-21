Talented tailgate pad sports a built-in 10-gallon shower

Mountain bikes have a way of getting muddy, while their riders have a way of getting dirty and sweaty. The latest offering from outdoor gear company RinseKit was designed with these facts in mind, as it combines a tailgate pad and a shower.

Appropriately named the RinseKit Tailgate Shower, the EVA-foam-padded device fits over the tailgate of any pickup truck, as long as that gate is at least 52.5 inches wide (1,334 mm). The pad accommodates up to five bikes via a row of molded slots and heavy-duty straps.

What sets the Tailgate Shower apart from other pads is its 10-gallon (37.9-l) internal water bladder along with its handheld shower head. An integrated 12-volt electric pump sends water through a 10-ft (3-m) hose and out of that head at a maximum pressure of 50 psi (3.4 bar). The pump is powered by the truck's battery, via either a 4-pin trailer plug or a 12-volt bed outlet.

The RinseKit Tailgate Shower measures 52.5 inches wide by 6.5 in thick by 20 in high (1,334 by 165 by 508 mm) RinseKit

Depending on the cleaning task at hand, the spray nozzle can be set to Jet, Mist, Center, Flat, or Shower settings. According to RinseKit, the Center setting is good for up to 16 minutes of spray time. The company is also quick to point out that along with hosing down bikes and people, the device can also be used for tasks such as food preparation and dishwashing.

With its bladder empty, the setup reportedly tips the scales at 13 lb (5.9 kg). A felt liner on its underside protects the tailgate's paint.

The RinseKit Tailgate Shower can be ordered now via the RinseKit website, where it's priced at US$399.95 – a water heater is available as an optional extra. Shipping is set to commence on Dec. 5th.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

The 10 Gallon RinseKit Tailgate Shower

Source: RinseKit

