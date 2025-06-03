Brawny 4WD camper specs into an outdoorsman cabin for the 21st century

Weary of everyday life and need an escape? No matter how you spec it, the all-new Hawk+ camper from pop-up truck camping pioneer Four Wheel Campers will help you disappear.

Stepping beyond the company's average lightweight pop-top camper, this tray-mounted module transforms from fast, simple weekend getaway to all-out autonomous cabin-in-the-woods, fully supporting everyone from part-time vacationers to full-time nomads.

The Hawk+ exists on the opposite end of the Four Wheel spectrum from the light, highly modular CampOut topper the California builder introduced just a couple months ago. The Hawk+ is way too big, heavy and fully loaded to sit comfortably atop the average pickup box, requiring a dedicated 7-foot (2.1-m) flatbed to ride along on one's red-blooded all-American HD pickup truck of choice.

For pickup owners who need a box-to-tray swap, Four Wheel offers a burly tray with under-bed storage from Australia's Norweld for somewhere around $15K plus installation.

Unlike lighter Four Wheel slide-ins and bed toppers, the seriously off-grid-ready Hawk+ requires a heavy-duty pickup truck with a flatbed Four Wheel Campers

Billed as Four Wheels' first fully self-contained camper, the Hawk+ steps beyond the original Hawk in its ability to sever ties with the grid for extended periods of time. Perhaps, though, its billing could more accurately read "can be self-contained if you're ready to pony up."

We know, not as catchy, but it's worth pointing out that the options sheet is multiple times longer than the standard features list. And buyers will need to dip heavily into that options offering to really build up a camper that's ready to make the push into untamed wilds with critical amenities like off-grid electricity and all-season climate control on board.

On board the Four Wheel Campers Hawk+ Four Wheel Campers

The base-level Hawk+ does give buyers some nice bones to get started, though, housing a three-space interior inside its aluminum shell. The floor plan includes a rear dinette, a side kitchen with flush-mounted sink/propane stove combo and 65-L compressor refrigerator, and an alcove bedroom with 72 x 77-in (183 x 196-cm) super-queen bed. The four-person dual-bench dinette transforms into a second bed measuring 37 x 77 in (94 x 196 cm), and those looking for a little extra sleeping space can option the over-cab bed up into an 83 x 77-in (211 x 196-cm) super-king.

One standard feature that gets the Hawk+'s true escape-it-all off-grid capabilities started is the 150-L fresh water tank, which is double the size of the tanks Four Wheel offers on older flatbed and slide-in camper models. It's comparable to the increase to 132.5 liters Winnebago made on its Revel camper van when fortifying the 2025 model for weeklong off-grid living.

To see through the Hawk+'s full off-grid potential, Four Wheel also suggests maxing out the electrical system from the single standard lithium battery to the available 810-Ah multi-battery bank. Add in the maximum 500 watts of solar, 2,000-W inverter and RedArc Manager Alpha 75 battery management system to complete the most powerful possible electrical unit.

As standard, the Hawk+ has a manual lifting roof, but buyers can also opt for an available electric lift assist system Four Wheel Campers

Those needing to stay connected with the virtual world (while disconnecting from the physical one) will find it easy to top their Hawk+ with a Starlink Mini dish, because Four Wheel preinstalls a DC connection for this very purpose as standard fare.

Other optional add-ons more permanent off-grid dwellers may want installed include the indoor/outdoor shower with furnace/water heater combo, a portable toilet and a 12-V air conditioner. A number of available exterior add-ons can smoothen out the trials of on- and off-the-beaten-path travel, including a rear MOLLE panel with MaxTrax boards and two RotoPax fuel canisters, an expedition kit with shovel and axe, and a rear backup camera.

The available hot or cold shower system can be used inside or out Four Wheel Campers

Four-Wheel Campers debuted the Hawk+ at Overland Expo West 2025 last month. The new camper starts at US$43,995 in base spec and ... a lot more when equipped up into a self-contained off-grid roamer. Add in the aforementioned top-tier electrical system upgrades and the indoor/outdoor shower with cassette toilet and Truma water heater/furnace and you're up to $69,270. If you want A/C, that'll jump it up to $74,470 before any additional options, taxes or potential tariff surcharges are blended into the mix.

Source: Four Wheel Campers