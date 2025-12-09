Pickup truck camper cube explodes outside the box into breezy cabin

Needles for sewing together seemingly disparate RV categories continue to be threaded. The new Atlas Cabin Box from Hotomobil is similar to a few concepts and products we've looked over during the course of 2025, but it ultimately pulls together a full-bodied pickup camper and a rooftop tent in a way we haven't quite seen before. It's an affordable truck camping option that keeps the truck extremely lightweight and relatively compact ... until it's time to unfurl a full truck-back base camp.

The last time we looked at Turkish RV manufacturer Hotomobil, it was showcasing one of the most lovably cubey renditions of teardrop-size camping to ever roam road or trail. It's launched a few different camping products since and is now revisiting a cube(ish) shape for its latest truck camping rig.

The Hotomobile Atlas Cabin Cube is like an expandable vault of adventure Hotomobil

The Atlas Cabin Box is quite similar in design to the Unplug Trailster, but instead of just a rail-mounted truck cap, it's a full-bodied pickup camper that stands on the truck bed floor. This pulls weight off the bed rails and centers it inside the bed itself.

The full camper body means the Atlas isn't technically a cube at all. Drop the truck's tailgate, and you'll notice it has more of a mushroom- or T-shaped shell that expands outward at the sidewalls over the bed with a narrower base to fit neatly inside. From the side, the unit isn't quite as low-profile as the Trailster, sitting well above cab height with a 48.6 in (123.5-cm) total body height to the top of the included roof rails.

Unlike the popular camping topper, the Atlas is a full pickup camper with floor and door Hotomobil

That 4-foot height isn't tall enough to open up a proper camper interior on its own, which is why the Atlas top folds nearly 90 degrees to the side to open the box up. From there, the rooftop tent floor folds out the opposite side and pitches the tent body along with it. A telescopic ladder at the far outer edge of the extended floor delivers structural support and offers direct entry up onto the bed. The open tent provides an interior peak height of 8.5 feet (2.6-m) to carve out plenty of standing room.

The Atlas includes a rear door to duck inside and a ladder to directly access the tent bed Hotomobil

The compacted double bed fills out the area atop the extended floor panel, leaving the camper floor over the truck open during the day. Hotomobil offers both an empty shell floor plan and an "Urban Edition." The latter features a two-person dinette with cushioned seats and center table, a single-burner portable gas stove, 20-L fresh and waste water jerry cans supplying the available electric faucet, and space for an electric chest fridge and/or a portable power station.

At night, the double bed expands out so its foot rests over top part of the dinette and kitchen space to deliver 80 in (204 cm) of sleeping length to go along with 53 in (135 cm) of width. Hotomobil says the camper can sleep two or three people.

The bed retracts during the day to clear the two-seat dinette and compact kitchen area Hotomobil

While Hotomobil advertises the four-season insulation capabilities of its hard-body construction, we're not sure that mesh covered tent is ready to keep up. We think the Atlas would need some type of full-tent insulator and maybe a heater option to offer enough warmth for true winter camping.

The Atlas Box has an advertised base weight of 331 lb (150 kg), which is lighter than virtually any full pickup camper out there and more comparable to floor-less pop-up pickup toppers. Hotomobil has developed a version for small European trucks and one for larger American-badged pickups. Prices start at €9,500 (approx. US$11,050) for the empty shell and €11,900 ($13,825) for the Urban Edition, based on delivery in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Source: Hotomobil

