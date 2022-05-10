© 2022 New Atlas
Colorful camper cube brings on airy open-road adventure

By C.C. Weiss
May 10, 2022
The two-sleeper Mohican is among the simpler small camping trailers out there
Hotomobil's slide-out kitchen helps to optimize space and keep the Mohican trailer tiny and lightweight
Hotomobil offers an available skylight and solar charging
Hotomobil offers several different color options, and this bright yellow and gray combo definitely stands out in city or forest
Hotomobil Mohican kitchen with extendable worktop
The kitchen comes standard with a sink and portable single-burner stove, and the 49-L fridge to the right is optional
Hotomobil showed the Mohican caravan at last summer's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
The two-sleeper Mohican is among the simpler small camping trailers out there
Instead of a tailgate hatch, Hotomobil houses the Mohican kitchen inside the cabin behind a rolling rear door
The Mohican sleeps two as standard, but Hotomobil offers an optional rooftop tent for added space
The Mohican measures 11.5 feet long and 5.4 high
Kitchen with single-burner stove on top
Hotomobil Mohican camping trailer
At 880 lb, the Hotomobil Mohican can be towed by small cars and SUVs
The disadvantage of Hotomobil's kitchen design is that the foot of the bed is walled in and more cramped
Turkey continues to move up the list of countries that manufacture bold, innovative campers. Istanbul-based Hotomobil has a rather deep lineup of such creations, both motorized and towable. One that immediately leaps off the pages of its photo gallery is the Mohican small trailer. An alternative to the classic teardrop, the mini-camper boasts a distinctive boxy shape, a dual-tone paint job as eye-catching as a classic VW bus, a space-optimizing slide-out kitchen, and a large skylight for starry views.

The Mohican doesn't feel quite so tiny after just covering the Road Warrior Adventurer, but at 11.5 feet (3.5 m) in total length, it's quite compact for a camping trailer with fully enclosed, hard-walled cabin. That's slightly shorter than the Timberleaf Pika teardrop, though the Mohican's boxy shape makes it look a little larger than it is.

Hotomobil cuts body length by eliminating the separate tailgate kitchen common on teardrops and other small trailers, integrating the kitchen directly into its interior design. The company shows a few kitchen layout variations, but they're all built into a shelving unit over top the foot of the bed, so that sleeping campers have to slide their feet into a sort of foot box created below the kitchen shelf.

That shelf does offer interior access to kitchen equipment, but the Mohican cabin seems too small and cramped for proper indoor cooking. To ensure outdoor cooking doesn't fill the cabin with smoke, Hotomobil puts the sink and countertop on a slide that pulls out through the roll-up rear door. The single-burner portable stove can be used atop the counter to the right of the sink or the slide-out worktop extension below it. An optional fixed 49-L fridge stands inside the trailer atop the kitchen shelf directly next to the sliding cooker/sink unit.

Hotomobil's kitchen integration is a clever way of saving a little space and cutting down on trailer length and weight, but it's not without some downsides. Having to slide your feet into a little foot box doesn't seem like the most comfortable way to sleep, and the lack of a swing-up tailgate door leaves the Mohican kitchen out in the elements without integrated protection from rain or sun.

Also, while campers can probably reach around and grab something out of the fridge from inside when the rollable door is up, it seems like the fridge should be better positioned for indoor access, whether the rear door is opened or closed. If the fridge is going to be inside the cabin anyway, you might as well be able to grab a drink or snack without exiting.

The remainder of the Mohican interior is quite simple, consisting of a 77 x 53-in (195 x 135-cm) double bed accessed via a single side door. Hotomobil opens up the view by equipping the trailer with a tall window next to the door, a long window on the other side of the trailer, and an available skylight. It also offers a solid fold-down panel in place of the long window, creating a breezier interior and an outdoor dining table.

Standard Mohican equipment includes a 50-Ah 12-V battery, 45-L fresh water tank and LED touch lighting. Buyers can upgrade with available options such as solar charging, a two-person rooftop tent, an outdoor shower system, a portable toilet and a larger 100-Ah battery. Hotomobil also offers an off-road package. The trailer has a curb weight of just 880 lb (400 kg), providing loads of flexibility when choosing a tow vehicle.

Hotomobil doesn't have a comprehensive price list published on its website, but multiple Swiss listings show a base price of CH13,950, which converts to roughly €13,300 or US$14,000.

Source: Hotomobil

