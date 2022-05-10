Colorful camper cube brings on airy open-road adventure

Turkey continues to move up the list of countries that manufacture bold, innovative campers. Istanbul-based Hotomobil has a rather deep lineup of such creations, both motorized and towable. One that immediately leaps off the pages of its photo gallery is the Mohican small trailer. An alternative to the classic teardrop, the mini-camper boasts a distinctive boxy shape, a dual-tone paint job as eye-catching as a classic VW bus, a space-optimizing slide-out kitchen, and a large skylight for starry views.

The Mohican doesn't feel quite so tiny after just covering the Road Warrior Adventurer, but at 11.5 feet (3.5 m) in total length, it's quite compact for a camping trailer with fully enclosed, hard-walled cabin. That's slightly shorter than the Timberleaf Pika teardrop, though the Mohican's boxy shape makes it look a little larger than it is.

Hotomobil cuts body length by eliminating the separate tailgate kitchen common on teardrops and other small trailers, integrating the kitchen directly into its interior design. The company shows a few kitchen layout variations, but they're all built into a shelving unit over top the foot of the bed, so that sleeping campers have to slide their feet into a sort of foot box created below the kitchen shelf.

That shelf does offer interior access to kitchen equipment, but the Mohican cabin seems too small and cramped for proper indoor cooking. To ensure outdoor cooking doesn't fill the cabin with smoke, Hotomobil puts the sink and countertop on a slide that pulls out through the roll-up rear door. The single-burner portable stove can be used atop the counter to the right of the sink or the slide-out worktop extension below it. An optional fixed 49-L fridge stands inside the trailer atop the kitchen shelf directly next to the sliding cooker/sink unit.

Kitchen with single-burner stove on top Hotomobil

Hotomobil's kitchen integration is a clever way of saving a little space and cutting down on trailer length and weight, but it's not without some downsides. Having to slide your feet into a little foot box doesn't seem like the most comfortable way to sleep, and the lack of a swing-up tailgate door leaves the Mohican kitchen out in the elements without integrated protection from rain or sun.

Also, while campers can probably reach around and grab something out of the fridge from inside when the rollable door is up, it seems like the fridge should be better positioned for indoor access, whether the rear door is opened or closed. If the fridge is going to be inside the cabin anyway, you might as well be able to grab a drink or snack without exiting.

The Mohican measures 11.5 feet long and 5.4 high Hotomobil

The remainder of the Mohican interior is quite simple, consisting of a 77 x 53-in (195 x 135-cm) double bed accessed via a single side door. Hotomobil opens up the view by equipping the trailer with a tall window next to the door, a long window on the other side of the trailer, and an available skylight. It also offers a solid fold-down panel in place of the long window, creating a breezier interior and an outdoor dining table.

Standard Mohican equipment includes a 50-Ah 12-V battery, 45-L fresh water tank and LED touch lighting. Buyers can upgrade with available options such as solar charging, a two-person rooftop tent, an outdoor shower system, a portable toilet and a larger 100-Ah battery. Hotomobil also offers an off-road package. The trailer has a curb weight of just 880 lb (400 kg), providing loads of flexibility when choosing a tow vehicle.

At 880 lb, the Hotomobil Mohican can be towed by small cars and SUVs Hotomobil

Hotomobil doesn't have a comprehensive price list published on its website, but multiple Swiss listings show a base price of CH13,950, which converts to roughly €13,300 or US$14,000.

Source: Hotomobil

