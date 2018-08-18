Teardrop trailers have been one of the more visible contributors to the flourishing motorhome and camper industry. Startup after startup has been reviving its own version of the simple, affordable and timelessly curvaceous camping trailer, and some have been going smaller and lighter. Colorado's Timberleaf Trailers gets in on the miniaturization with its all-new Pika, a pint-sized teardrop that sizes in 1/3 smaller than its standard teardrop model. Tow the Pika down the highway or on the roughest of trails and enjoy solid walls around you, a clear view of the stars overhead, and a meal under the tailgate.

