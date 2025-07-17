Line in the sand? Saudi's flagship giga-project may face rethink

According to a recent news report, Saudi Arabian authorities are taking a closer look at the feasibility of that most unfeasible of architecture projects, the Line. Though nothing is certain yet, the news could have potential consequences for its incredible ambition.

The Line is the flagship project of Saudi Arabia's attempt to transform its oil-based economy into one focused on tourism and technology, and involves constructing a futuristic mirrored skyscraper city in the desert with a length of 170 km (105 miles).

Comparable to the pyramids of Giza and the Great Wall of China in ambition, this mind-boggling project is already underway and billions of dollars have been spent, mountains of sand moved, and huge amounts of concrete poured. Since almost the beginning, it has faced criticism for spiraling costs and alleged human rights abuses.

Once fully complete, the Line will take the form of a mirrored rectangular building stretching 170 km (105 miles) long in the Saudi Arabian desert Neom

It's the former which seems to be of primary concern to the Saudi authorities, with recent low oil prices exacerbating the pressure on the kingdom's finances. According to Bloomberg, following the recent appointment of Neom's new chief executive officer, Aiman Al-Mudaifer, consulting firms have been tasked with conducting a strategic review of the Line and assessing its practicality and cost, while suggesting potential changes.

The report does note that the Saudi government may ultimately decide that no changes are needed. While there's no way of knowing what they will decide yet, potential cost-cutting alterations might include reducing its 500 m (1,640 ft) height and/or its initial length, which is expected to be 2.5 km (1.5 miles), or reconsidering its mirrored exterior.

The Line is just the most recognizable part of Saudi Arabia's audacious construction initiatives, which also include the massive Mukaab, the world's new tallest sksycraper, the JEC Tower, and tourism-focused projects like Treyam.

Source: Bloomberg [paywalled]