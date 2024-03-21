© 2024 New Atlas
Video: Spectacular Saudi resort bridges lagoon with massive infinity pool

By Adam Williams
March 21, 2024
Treyam's bridge-like form will connect the northern and southern shores of a lagoon on a coastal site in Saudi Arabia
Treyam's bridge-like form will connect the northern and southern shores of a lagoon on a coastal site in Saudi Arabia
Treyam's bridge section will include a hotel that's topped by an infinity pool with a length of 450 m (1,476 ft)
Treyam's bridge section will be situated 36 m (118 ft) above the lagoon
Treyam's massive infinity pool will include seating areas, shading and greenery
Treyam will include 250 hotel rooms, as well as wellness and fitness amenities
Yet another Neom project has been revealed as part of Saudi Arabia's incredibly ambitious plan to turn its desert landscape into a tourist paradise. Named Treyam, the strange futuristic design consists of a resort that bridges a lagoon with a massive 450-m (1,476-ft)-long infinity pool and hotel.

Treyam's bridge-like form will connect the northern and southern shores of a lagoon on a coastal site in Saudi Arabia. The actual bridge part will consist of two sections. The lower parts will host hotel rooms, each of which will have a section of glass floor and glass ceiling.

Above the hotel rooms will be the infinity pool itself, which will also include greenery and relaxation areas and some shading and walkways.

Amenities and outdoor areas will bookmark the main bridge section and these will include a number of wellness and fitness amenities, spa treatments and water-based activities like scuba diving and wind surfing. The promotional video by Neom also shows a smaller swimming pool and terraces.

NEOM | Treyam - Where exhilaration meets relaxation

"The innovative facade of the bridge creates a sunset-like illusion from a distance," explained Neom in a press release. "Its upper and lower floors offer panoramic views of the tidal lagoon below and vast skies above, merging into the landscape whilst maintaining the natural integrity of the shoreline.

"The visual splendor of Treyam extends further, with a 450-meter-long rooftop infinity pool. From this elevated vantage point 36 meters [118 ft] above the sea, guests are treated to an awe-inspiring experience, seemingly floating, with a breathtaking panoramic view of the lagoon, the vibrant corals and the tranquil, uninterrupted waters extending to the horizon."

Treyam is designed by Mark Foster Gage, Bashayer Bamohsen, and Joe Tabet and will be situated not too far from the Line on the Gulf of Aqaba, which is where the bulk of the Saudi development has been focused recently, including the Elanan, Xaynor and Zardun projects.

Source: Neom

