Luxury wildlife tourism district planned for Saudi Arabia

By Adam Williams
January 26, 2024
Luxury wildlife tourism district planned for Saudi Arabia
Zardun will be located on Saudi Arabia's Gulf of Aqaba
Zardun will include three luxury hotels, each of which will take a totally different form
Zardun's three luxury hotels will contain only 100 rooms between them
As well as its three hotels, Zardun will include a visitor center on top of a hill
As the country undergoes an unprecedented construction boom, yet another ambitious new development has been revealed for Saudi Arabia. Named Zardun, the project will create a new wildlife park, with three boutique hotels and a visitor center.

Zardun will be situated on Saudi Arabia's Gulf of Aqaba, which is on the northern tip of the Red Sea and the same area that will host the Epicon towers. The idea behind the project is to offer visitors an ultra-exclusive resort that combines luxury accommodation and a carefully curated nature experience.

The three hotels will include a mere 100 rooms between them. The largest of the hotels will take the form of a tower that rises to an as-yet unspecified height. The chunky rectangular building will be enlivened by an irregular void at its center, a bit like Zaha Hadid Architects' Opus in Dubai. A second hotel will be placed on a hill, while a third will span a valley. Finally, the visitor center/experience center will also be situated on top of another hill and provide excellent views of the rugged landscape and its wildlife.

"Covering an impressive 4 square kilometers [1.6 sq miles], Zardun will be a carefully restored haven filled with native plants and animals. Stretching down from the mountains to the seashore, its breathtaking beauty will be experienced on arrival by visitors at its state-of-the-art experience center, which includes a 360-degree observation deck."

There will be a lot of outdoor activities on offer, such as trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing and stargazing. Additionally, guests will be invited to join educational and field programs on nature protection and conservation.

Zardun will also involve the creation of a series of oases to support the wildlife in the desert habitat and the plan is to carefully introduce animals, tree and plant species that are native to the region.

The project follows a mind-boggling number of buildings currently underway in Saudi Arabia, including a 170-km-long skyscraper and a huge cube-shaped skyscraper big enough to host 20 Empire State Buildings.

Source: Neom

