© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Pair of spectacular skyscrapers to rise like a mirage in the Saudi desert

By Adam Williams
November 16, 2023
Pair of spectacular skyscrapers to rise like a mirage in the Saudi desert
Epicon will feature two skyscrapers, the shorter of which will rise to a height of 225 m (roughly 240 ft ft), while the taller will reach 275 m (900 ft)
Epicon will feature two skyscrapers, the shorter of which will rise to a height of 225 m (roughly 240 ft ft), while the taller will reach 275 m (900 ft)
View 10 Images
Epicon will feature two skyscrapers, the shorter of which will rise to a height of 225 m (roughly 240 ft ft), while the taller will reach 275 m (900 ft)
1/10
Epicon will feature two skyscrapers, the shorter of which will rise to a height of 225 m (roughly 240 ft ft), while the taller will reach 275 m (900 ft)
Epicon will be located on the Gulf of Aqaba, which is situated at the northern tip of the Red Sea
2/10
Epicon will be located on the Gulf of Aqaba, which is situated at the northern tip of the Red Sea
Epicon's two skyscrapers will feature an unusual futuristic design that will glisten in the sunlight
3/10
Epicon's two skyscrapers will feature an unusual futuristic design that will glisten in the sunlight
The interiors of Epicon's skyscrapers will mostly be dedicated to luxury hotel space
4/10
The interiors of Epicon's skyscrapers will mostly be dedicated to luxury hotel space
Epicon will feature lots of luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool installed on a terrace area
5/10
Epicon will feature lots of luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool installed on a terrace area
Epicon's overall design is meant to bring to mind a desert mirage
6/10
Epicon's overall design is meant to bring to mind a desert mirage
Epicon is just one small part of a massive development push in Saudi Arabia at the moment
7/10
Epicon is just one small part of a massive development push in Saudi Arabia at the moment
Epicon will include a nearby beach resort, which will also take the form of a tower
8/10
Epicon will include a nearby beach resort, which will also take the form of a tower
Epicon will include some luxury villas that will be designed to blend into the desert landscape
9/10
Epicon will include some luxury villas that will be designed to blend into the desert landscape
Epicon's resort will include a 120-room hotel and will incorporate greenery on its exterior
10/10
Epicon's resort will include a 120-room hotel and will incorporate greenery on its exterior
View gallery - 10 images

Another day, another spectacular-looking skyscraper project revealed for Saudi Arabia. Named Epicon, the development will be centered around two futuristic-looking towers that are meant to evoke a desert mirage.

Bringing to mind some of the blue-sky designs of the eVolo Skyscraper Competition, or perhaps something by Margot Krasojević, Epicon will be located on the Gulf of Aqaba, which is situated at the northern tip of the Red Sea.

The smaller of the two skyscrapers will rise to a height of 225 m (roughly 240 ft ft), while its taller neighbor will reach 275 m (900 ft). Inside, they will host luxury hotel space, with a swimming pool terrace and other amenities you'd expect, such as a gym, library, workspaces, and lounges.

Just a short distance from the two skyscrapers will be a smaller third tower (its expected height has not yet been revealed), which will be a beach resort and host more hotel space and amenities. It will also incorporate significant greenery and create multiple terrace areas and courtyards. Additionally, there will be 45 residential beach villas designed to blend into the desert landscape scattered around the site too.

Epicon's overall design is meant to bring to mind a desert mirage
Epicon's overall design is meant to bring to mind a desert mirage

"Designed as a gateway to the future, Epicon provides an opportunity to escape the stresses of the everyday," said lead developer Neom in a press release. "Whether relaxing at the beach club, visiting the spa for bespoke wellness treatments, exploring the surrounding nature, participating in one of the many watersports on offer, or dining at destination restaurants for an unforgettable culinary experience, Epicon has been conceived to meet the full array of guest and resident needs.

"A highly attractive visitor destination and an optimum place to live and thrive, Epicon's guests and residents can expect a truly immersive and life-affirming experience. The luxurious residences and beach villas aim to deliver new levels of livability through cutting-edge innovations, world-class services and first-class experiences, positioning the resort as a benchmark for iconic living."

Epicon's resort will include a 120-room hotel and will incorporate greenery on its exterior
Epicon's resort will include a 120-room hotel and will incorporate greenery on its exterior

Further details on Epicon are still rather light at this early stage, and there's no word yet on the architect behind the design, for example, nor its expected completion date.

The project forms part of an incredibly ambitious ongoing effort to remake the Saudi desert into a tourist paradise, including the construction of a 170-km-long skyscraper, the massive Mukaab skyscraper and the upcoming new tallest building in the world, the Jeddah Tower.

Source: Neom

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

ArchitectureSaudi ArabiaBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersNeom
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!