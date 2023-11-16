Pair of spectacular skyscrapers to rise like a mirage in the Saudi desert

Another day, another spectacular-looking skyscraper project revealed for Saudi Arabia. Named Epicon, the development will be centered around two futuristic-looking towers that are meant to evoke a desert mirage.

Bringing to mind some of the blue-sky designs of the eVolo Skyscraper Competition, or perhaps something by Margot Krasojević, Epicon will be located on the Gulf of Aqaba, which is situated at the northern tip of the Red Sea.

The smaller of the two skyscrapers will rise to a height of 225 m (roughly 240 ft ft), while its taller neighbor will reach 275 m (900 ft). Inside, they will host luxury hotel space, with a swimming pool terrace and other amenities you'd expect, such as a gym, library, workspaces, and lounges.

Just a short distance from the two skyscrapers will be a smaller third tower (its expected height has not yet been revealed), which will be a beach resort and host more hotel space and amenities. It will also incorporate significant greenery and create multiple terrace areas and courtyards. Additionally, there will be 45 residential beach villas designed to blend into the desert landscape scattered around the site too.

Epicon's overall design is meant to bring to mind a desert mirage Neom

"Designed as a gateway to the future, Epicon provides an opportunity to escape the stresses of the everyday," said lead developer Neom in a press release. "Whether relaxing at the beach club, visiting the spa for bespoke wellness treatments, exploring the surrounding nature, participating in one of the many watersports on offer, or dining at destination restaurants for an unforgettable culinary experience, Epicon has been conceived to meet the full array of guest and resident needs.

"A highly attractive visitor destination and an optimum place to live and thrive, Epicon's guests and residents can expect a truly immersive and life-affirming experience. The luxurious residences and beach villas aim to deliver new levels of livability through cutting-edge innovations, world-class services and first-class experiences, positioning the resort as a benchmark for iconic living."

Epicon's resort will include a 120-room hotel and will incorporate greenery on its exterior Neom

Further details on Epicon are still rather light at this early stage, and there's no word yet on the architect behind the design, for example, nor its expected completion date.

The project forms part of an incredibly ambitious ongoing effort to remake the Saudi desert into a tourist paradise, including the construction of a 170-km-long skyscraper, the massive Mukaab skyscraper and the upcoming new tallest building in the world, the Jeddah Tower.

Source: Neom