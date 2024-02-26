Neom continues transformation of Saudi Arabia with lush desert oasis

Saudi Arabia continues its ambitious efforts to transform its vast desert landscape into a tourist paradise with the newly revealed Elanan. The project will serve as an ultra-luxurious and lush oasis getaway to pamper well-heeled guests.

Elanan is designed by Mark Foster Gage Architects and will be located on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, which is the same area that the Xaynor, Siranna, and Zardun projects are being built on. The idea behind all these developments is to turn the entire region into a center of wellness and luxury.

The resort will be constructed on an existing natural spring and is envisioned as a secret garden, with lots of greenery, including multiple gardens, contrasting with natural rock – plus a whole lot of bling, in the form of golden-finish buildings.

It will include just 80 bespoke rooms and suites, as well as restaurants, waterfalls, swimming pools, and an observation tower for viewing both the surrounding landscape and the night sky.

Elanan will include just 80 rooms and suites, alongside multiple luxury amenities Neom

"Elanan takes a modern approach to wellness, perfectly blending new technologies in a discreet luxurious setting that promotes relaxation and reflection," enthused Neom's press release. "The signature facilities provide numerous options for guests to embrace themselves in tranquility, rest and recharge. Elanan's architectural vision is underpinned by innovation and natural harmony. Utilizing ultra-modern design techniques, it creates intricate sculptures that delicately blend with the surrounding natural beauty. It boasts a contemporary aesthetic but retains a synergy with nature, creating a unique architectural experience for all to enjoy."

At this rate you could be forgiven for wondering if Saudi Arabia will eventually run out of unspoiled desert landscape to develop on, and Elanan follows a mind-boggling number of huge new projects for the region as part of the larger Neom "giga-project," including the 170-km-long skyscraper, cuboid skyscraper and multiple cultural buildings and arenas.

Elanan will feature an observation tower for viewing the surrounding landscape and the night sky Neom

The cost for all this work is astronomical. So much so, in fact, that even the huge sums set aside for it have all reportedly dwindled. According to the New York Times, Saudi Arabian authorities have turned to borrowing to find the extra cash needed to realize the various projects.

Source: Neom